This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: Who will represent the Democrats in the 2020?

After Trump’s election it would be a mistake to ignore the long shots, writes Larry Donnelly.

By Larry Donnelly Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
55 minutes ago 2,209 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466834
Larry Donnelly Law lecturer, NUI Galway

WHILE ACRIMONY AND inertia reigned in Washington DC in recent weeks, to the severe detriment of hundreds of thousands of federal employees (and millions more who depend on a fully functioning United States government for their livelihoods) a host of aspirants entered the fray to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

There will soon be more too – looking to raise big dollars and to bring on board the best political consultants and seasoned local operatives.

Indeed, the field could feature up to two dozen notable and accomplished men and women who are diverse in every fashion.

It is improbable that there will be that many candidates in the end, but at least that number of quite serious people are examining the feasibility of a run and considering whether a realistic path to the nomination exists.

It would approach a book-length tome to give each of their chances a fair airing.

So at this admittedly early stage – the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary are more than a year off – what follows is an attempt to devise groups of similar travellers and to make a salient observation or two about what may be ahead of them.

Household names

The first group might aptly be labelled the senior figures with household names. Former vice president Joe Biden is the 850 pound gorilla lurking around the ring at this incipient stage.

He remains very popular among all of his party’s core constituencies, has reams of experience and still appeals to voters in Middle America who have little time for most leading Democrats.

That said, his advanced age is an issue and he knows it. A reported informal outreach to former congressman Beto O’Rourke as a possible running mate suggests as much. Moreover, his role in the infamous 1991 hearings on Clarence Thomas’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court would be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Some of the die-hard followers of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders desperately want to see him run again. There is an undeniable base that would support him no matter what.

He is even older than Biden, though, and recent revelations of allegedly widespread sexual harassment in his 2016 insurgent campaign won’t go down well in the #MeToo era.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is the sole (all but) declared candidate in this first group. She has been a formidable advocate for struggling Americans both before and after her election to public office.

She is highly-regarded by progressives and has courted African and Latino Americans. But Warren is engulfed in a major controversy.

She has claimed to have Native American heritage and was listed by her employer, Harvard Law School, as a member of a minority.

Following DNA testing, experts interpreted the results as meaning that she had a Native American ancestor, 6-10 generations ago, while others argued there is no way to tell from DNA testing when the claim is so distant. 

If primary voters have electability in mind when they choose someone to oppose (presumably) President Donald Trump, will they back Warren, when many people think she relied on the dubious heritage claim to obtain her privileged position at Harvard?

This widely held supposition is somewhat unfair, yet so is politics, and it isn’t going away.

Senators, governors & congressmen

The second category is the hard-charging pack: senators, governors and congressmen among them.

Senator Kamala Harris made a big splash when she confirmed that she was jumping in. The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India and a former head prosecutor, Harris is a favourite of many in the liberal wing of the party and of young women, in particular.

She is a Californian and, this time around, that state’s heft will be felt far more strongly because its primary has moved forward from June to March.

Against all of that, less enamoured Democrats will wonder if she can win over hearts and minds in the American heartland, where the Electoral College contest will as always be decided, especially given the sitting president’s demonstrated capacity for exploiting racial tensions.

The rationale behind the increasingly likely challenge of another senator, Sherrod Brown, can be found in one indispensable word: Ohio. President Trump won Ohio rather comfortably and most commentators now say that the state is just about red.

Nonetheless, the unabashed progressive Brown beat his conservative foe handily last November at the same time as a Republican unexpectedly cruised to victory over a Democrat to win the contenst to become the state’s governor. 

Brown asserts that his sceptical attitude to so-called free trade deals means that he is the only Democrat who can definitely win Ohio and Pennsylvania. On the other hand, any area he inhabits is a charisma-free zone and he has little national profile.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who has moved steadily leftward after initially casting herself as a moderate and evidently thrives on battling the president, has formally announced. It remains to be seen whether the party will select another New Yorker after Hilary Clinton’s loss.

The able and articulate senator from neighbouring New Jersey, Cory Booker, could encounter similar difficulties. 

Northeastern states will back the Democratic nominee in 2020. Thus, some of the party faithful who want to deny Trump a second term at all costs may be tempted to back someone from elsewhere. This could be a negative for a New Jersey hopeful just as much as for a New York resident.

The thoughtful, low-key Minnesotan, Amy Klobuchar, could get in as well.

Terry McAuliffe of Virginia, Jay Inslee of Washington and John Hickenlooper of Colorado are the most often mentioned sitting or former governors in the mix.

McAuliffe’s very close connections with the Clintons will not work to his benefit and Inslee is a totally unknown quantity outside his home state.

Hickenlooper, a centrist from Colorado, who had a private sector career before entering politics, could emerge as a dark horse in the event he runs. He is rather different to most of the rest and that can be a valuable asset in a large field.

Beto O’Rourke, who excited Democratic activists and fundraisers across the country in his hard-fought loss to Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, is regarded as a top contender and seems to be planning a run.

This time, however, the man hailed by some as ‘the next Obama’ will be competing against plenty of men and women with equally solid progressive credentials and resonating themes – not trying to pull off a one on one upset win over the most despised politician on Capitol Hill.

To go from losing a Senate election to prevailing in a national Democratic presidential primary is also a very steep climb.

Long shots

Finally, there are the long(ish) shots who cannot be dismissed. Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard and Mitch Landrieu are three worth watching.

Castro, former mayor of San Antonio and a cabinet secretary in the Obama administration, is a Mexican American with an inspiring life story.

Gabbard is a Hawaii congresswoman and military veteran who drew attention in the past for bucking the Democratic establishment, primarily on consensus US policy in the Middle East.

And Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans and lieutenant governor of Louisiana, has won elections in unfriendly territory.

Perhaps the most intriguing long shot is the 37-year-old mayor of relatively tiny South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.

A Harvard graduate and Rhodes Scholar, who served in Afghanistan and is an openly gay married man, Buttigieg touts a straightforward message: ‘Ours is the party of everyday life’. It is a well-conceived riposte to President Trump’s simple, effective sloganeering.

Prominent Democrats, such as strategist David Axelrod, while terming him “the longest of long shots,” believe he has a promising future.

At any rate, everyone would be wise to remember that someone, who was once a very long shot, presently resides in the White House.

It is extraordinary that a piece naming 16 men and women as viable seekers of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is per se incomplete. Fans of those omitted here can doubtless articulate valid justifications for why their choice warranted inclusion. Fair enough.

The common refrain these days is that this is, in myriad ways, an unprecedented time in American politics.

Accordingly, the halfway point of this president’s tumultuous first term might be far too late to be issuing warnings. But buckle up all the same. The race to take the fight to Donald Trump is set to be a fascinating, topsy-turvy ride.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston attorney, a Law Lecturer at NUI Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Larry Donnelly  / Law lecturer, NUI Galway
@LarryPDonnelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should the EU reopen Brexit negotiations with the UK?
    59,818  108
    2
    		'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house
    52,008  14
    3
    		Taoiseach tells Theresa May over the phone: 'The latest developments have reinforced the need for a backstop'
    49,615  85
    Fora
    1
    		The Ilac's owners hope to turn Henry Street into a Dundrum-style late-night shopping district
    2,001  0
    2
    		'I used to get stressed trying to keep my inbox to zero. These days, I let the emails build up'
    264  0
    3
    		Ryanair wants more brands for its airline group - but it may not find any easy targets
    189  0
    The42
    1
    		'I’ve to put my bins out' - Donncha O'Callaghan interviews Roy Keane for new documentary
    51,399  32
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Spurs v Watford, Premier League match tracker
    46,909  22
    3
    		Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    44,169  150
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eh, so it looks like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell might actually be a thing... it's The Dredge
    7,073  0
    2
    		Yeah so, Ariana Grande got a tattoo that means 'barbeque grill' in Japanese
    3,983  0
    3
    		'Everybody should be following the example set by nurses': Here's how to help nurses on the picket today
    3,917  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    CRIME
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Canadian landscaper pleads guilty to murders of eight men linked to Toronto's gay community
    HEALTH
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    Three-quarters of Irish people support nurses as 24-hour strike kicks off around the country
    Nurses' strike: Public advised to only attend emergency departments if 'absolutely essential'
    GARDAí
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie