This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'

Activist Eileen Ní Fhloinn says it worries her as a Traveller woman “to see the brazen and openness of anti-Traveller sentiment that’s out there on social media and political forums”.

By Eileen Ní Fhloinn Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 10,160 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4309098
Eileen Ní Fhloinn

I’M SEEING FOR the last two weeks on social media people backing Peter Casey for president because he is “saying what we are all thinking”.

It worries me as a Traveller woman to see the brazenness and openness of anti-Traveller sentiment that’s out there on social media and political forums.

They will come up with all sorts of scenarios – of when they were robbed by a Traveller or when they left a mess in their area, but will never look at the lack of services or the discrimination that Travellers face on a daily basis.

They will comment on how privileged they are and how Travellers won’t work, but they won’t mention how over 70% of employers said they would never hire a Traveller or how many Travellers who excelled in their profession had to hide their background. 

They’ll mock our accents and our culture but will sing along to folk music and Trad music that was a gift to the settled community from the Travellers. 

There is such outrage about six houses in Tipperary but not a murmur when 10 Travellers died in that awful fire three years ago in Carrickmines. 

My community was once welcomed into communities, we brought our tinsmith skills, our poetry, our stories and songs. Sadly Irish society changed; it has become obsessed with wealth and property and that property is worth more than the life of any Traveller. 

‘Our nomadic way of life was outlawed’

2672 Traveller ethnicity_90539751 Source: Leah Farrell

In the early 2000s it became illegal to travel [the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act criminalised trespass on public and private land], our nomadic way of life was outlawed. But nobody wanted us to live beside them, as the song says Go, Move, Shift. We were filthy, thieves, we were pushed right to the edge of society and the results have been disastrous. 

Higher suicide rates, higher unemployment rates, lowest education rates. Highest infant mortality rates, highest rates of homelessness: remember, we are less than 1% of the population, only 40,000. We’d only half-fill Croke Park. 

Last night as the polls came in they showed Peter Casey had jumped from 1% to 21% on the back of his anti-Traveller sentiment. It’s such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater, well it certainly feels like it. I’m not naive enough to think that there was no racism towards us out there but I’m shocked at the high level of it. 

There are more and more Travellers completing education and trying to make the best of life, but for a large minority this isn’t good enough, we still be filth in their eyes. This presidential election has pushed our community even further to the edges. 

I really think the media played a role in this and thought more about ratings than the consequences of such open blatant racism and the effect it can have on a community .

A large part of the debate was asking the other candidates their view on Travellers, which suggested that Casey’s views were in some way legitimate. The role of journalism should not be to just seek opinions but also to research fact.

My community was recognised as a different ethnicity to the settled community and this decision was backed up by scientific research. But I didn’t hear any journalist challenge Casey on this. 

A lot of people don’t know that we have our own language, Ceant/Gammon and it has survived and will continue to survive without any formal education. This is testament to the resolve of my community and how we have lived in Ireland for over 1,000 years . 

Divide and conquer has always been a tool used by the powerful to keep the masses in their place. So I wonder who is next on Casey’s hit list. That famous Niemoller poem still rings true today as it did in the forties:

First they came for the Travellers, and I did not speak out – because I am not a Traveller. 

Author photo by Ruth Medjber.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eileen Ní Fhloinn

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    120,338  436
    2
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    59,655  107
    3
    		Megyn Kelly dropped from US TV show after blackface comments
    51,362  84
    Fora
    1
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    401  0
    2
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    102  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    21  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,668  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    22,765  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    19,889  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    5,260  3
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    4,863  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,105  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    HSE
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you happy with the results of the exit polls?
    Poll: Are you happy with the results of the exit polls?
    Poll: Do you plan to vote today?
    Poll: Do you book accommodation on platforms like Airbnb?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie