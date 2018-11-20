This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Once upon a time, Ireland was full of penguins - here's how they disappeared

No, not the chocolate bars – real penguins. Author Rob Maguire explains.

By Rob Maguire Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,700 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4350815
Rob Maguire

ONCE UPON A time, Ireland was full of penguins.

By penguins, I don’t mean the frankly disappointing chocolate bars found in many a 90’s lunchbox; and by once upon a time I mean relatively recently. The great auk, the magnificent penguin-like bird from whose scientific term (pinguinus impennis) the penguin itself gets its name, only departed from our shores in 1834.

Which means that, should it have taken his fancy, Daniel O’Connell could have had a penguin in his lunchbox (horrific as that may be).

For quite some time, the great auk was one of the most common birds of the North Atlantic. They numbered in their millions, and were, like penguins, flightless and adorable. Unfortunately for the great auk, they had several other distinctive features that proved inconvenient. Their feathers were incredibly warm and soft, their bodies rich in oil, and their frames bestowed with plenty of meat. You can see where this is going.

Natural hunters

PastedImage-81042

With their keen razor-like beaks, auks were natural hunters. In the water they had agility and cunning in spades, and all the elegance of a born predator. On land, however, they were clumsy and fumbling, like someone walking around with their hands in their pockets and their shoelaces tied together.

Had it have been fish that picked a fight with the great auk, maybe things would have turned out differently. Sadly for this staple of Irish coastal life, its problem was people.

“But auks are plentiful!” a bullish 18th Century sailor might have exclaimed had someone travelled back in time and asked him to stop. Indeed, they had been, for as long as anyone could remember – going as far back as to appear on cave paintings found across Northern Europe.

However, auk populations had begun to noticeably dwindle, and in an early example of environmentally conscious law-making, Great Britain banned the killing of great auks in 1794. While this sounded like a fantastic idea and was no doubt very well-intentioned, the birds had now become collector’s items. What’s worse: the bizarre Victorian fad of ‘egg-collecting’ was about to hit its stride with a maniacal fervour. The great auks didn’t stand a chance.

Perhaps on some level the auks themselves had already seen the writing on the wall, because by this point they had mostly retreated to small rocky islands, uninhabited by humans. Not getting the hint, humans followed them; and gradually over the next half century, the remaining population was picked off. Before humans ever really realised that there was a risk of losing the great bird for good, it was already too late.

The last great auk captured in Britain was in 1840, near Stac an Armin in Scotland. The bird was kept in captivity for three days before a storm hit: a storm for which the bird was blamed, and then executed as a witch.

The last Irish auk

The last great auks seen in the world were a pair – great auks mated for life – on Eldey Island, off the coast of Iceland. Sailors attempting to steal the couple’s egg strangled the birds with their bare hands. The egg was smashed in the struggle.

The last great auk in Ireland was found off Brownstown Head in Waterford in 1834. Now it lives behind a pane of glass in the Zoology Museum at Trinity College – safely protected from the humans on the other side who look in and think “It really does look quite like a penguin”.

Humans haven’t been quite as mean to penguins as our ancestors were to the great auk, but perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned behind this pane of glass all the same.

Otherwise, this troubled old bird in Dublin 2 could soon be joined by the corncrake – an endearingly awful singer whose call sounds like a fax-machine trying to pass as a bullfrog, and whose already miniscule population in Ireland has fallen by almost 40% in the last four years.

If not the corncrake, maybe the natterjack toad – one of a mere three species of amphibians native to Ireland, who has lost a devastating amount of its natural habitat over the last century.

Or the wild Atlantic salmon, an animal so crucial to our national identity, whose breeding population has declined a massive 60% over just a handful of decades.

Or the European eel – down to a disastrous 7% of what its population was in the 80s.

A massive one third of bee species found in Ireland are on the brink of extinction – maybe we can fit them all into the glass case?

We’d better leave room for the curlew. And the red squirrel. And the pine marten. And the twite. And the thrift clearwing. And the grey partridge. And the freshwater pearl mussel. And the white skate.

And the… well… you get the point.

Rob Maguire is the author of Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals, illustrated by Aga Grandowicz. It’s nominated in the Best Irish Published Book of the Year category (sponsored by TheJournal.ie) of the An Post Irish Book Awards. The awards take place on Tuesday 27 November. There’s still time to vote for your favourite books this year - visit the website to find out more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rob Maguire

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Spain warns it could derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar
    50,431  42
    2
    		'Which one of us was the free rape?': Rape survivor criticises concurrent sentencing
    45,281  27
    3
    		'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row
    45,197  87
    Fora
    1
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    302  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    163  0
    3
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    39,997  61
    2
    		Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    33,843  54
    3
    		2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    29,841  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle was told to dress "less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal"...it's The Dredge
    8,059  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    6,063  4
    3
    		Here's why an Instagram exchange between Ruby Rose and her ex-girlfriend is making headlines
    4,584  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie