This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russian bank collapse: Fictitious assets, hidden losses and the role of the IFSC

Cillian Doyle reveals how Ireland’s shadow banking sector hid massive losses, triggering one of the most costly bank bailouts in Russian history.

By Cillian Doyle Monday 19 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,575 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4339432
Cillian Doyle

IN NOVEMBER 2016 two of Russia’s largest banks MDM and B&N completed a merger.

The new entity retained the name B&N and it ranked in the top 10 of all Russian banks, based on the size of its assets.

Following the merger CEO, Mikail Shishkhanov, declared: “We have laid the foundation for the creation of an international-class bank.”

But just 10 months later, B&N required a massive bailout in what has become one of the mostly costly rescues in Russian banking history.

Shiskhanov blamed these difficulties on MDM, saying that its losses “turned out to be much more serious than assumed in the conditions of a falling market”.

But how had the regulators who were tasked with assessing MDM prior to the merger failed to recognise the problems in the bank?

The answer lies in Ireland’s so-called shadow banking sector operating out of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The sector has become a key attraction for Russian corporates engaged in off-balance sheet financing, as well as other tax or regulatory avoidance.

Recent research by myself and Trinity Professor Jim Stewart demonstrated that around €110 billion has been raised by Russian-connected, IFSC-based vehicles between the years 2005 and 2016.

But the IFSC is also being used by Russian banks for more questionable purposes, namely the hiding of losses.

The case of MDM bank clearly illustrates how weakly regulated, IFSC-based vehicles were used as part of an insider-dealing scheme which allowed the bank to create fictitious assets on its balance sheet, whilst simultaneously hiding losses.

By providing loans to these off-balance sheet vehicles, who then used the proceeds to purchase some of the bank’s stock of non-performing loans, the appearance of its balance sheet was improved prior to the merger.

So let’s examine this insider-dealing scheme to understand the techniques that were used to conceal what was happening and the effect that had on the bank’s balance sheet.

Background

The Russian Central Bank first approved the merger between the two banks in 2015, but negotiations had been ongoing for several years previous.

Since 2009, MDM had been struggling with a declining asset base and a rising level of non-performing loans. 

After reaching a high-point of $13.3 billion, the size of its total assets went into sharp decline and had fallen to $10.6 billion by the end of 2011. So, with the bank shedding around $1 billion a year in value, a scheme was created to try arrest this decline.

Three IFSC-based vehicles, Amaterasu Finance, Khepri Finance and Grengam Finance, and a fourth located in Malta, Juturna Limited, were used to form an extended corporate services supply chain, that could disguise the bank’s hidden hand in these transactions.

So how exactly did it all work?

PastedImage-58725

 Click here for larger image.

In 2012, MDM bank appears to have lent $401 million to the Maltese company Juturna Limited.

Malta was likely chosen as the first link in this chain, as disclosure requirements in company accounts are minimal with the ‘ultimate beneficial owner’ not required to be on public record. Malta thus acts as the primary secrecy barrier hiding the connection to MDM.

Juturna’s filings to the Maltese registry consisted on a single document, akin to an article of association, which contained no financial information whatsoever. It did however reveal that the international corporate service provider TMF Group were providing trustee and director services, just as they were to the three Irish vehicles.

(Notably one of the TMF directors was also mentioned in the Paradise Papers.) 

The Maltese company upon receiving the loan lent the proceeds to its Irish subsidiary Amaterasu.

Amaterasu then dispersed the funds in almost equal measure to the other two Irish vehicles Khepri and Grengam, both of whom used trust ownership structures to further obscure the relationship with MDM.

Now with a sufficient separation of ownership in place, they purchased the non-performing loans from the bank. Thus, MDM got back the money it had originally lent out but this time in the form of ‘new’ capital, which it received in exchange for the non-performing loans on its books.

Balance sheet implications

From 2009 to 2011, the bank’s assets fell from $13.3 billion to $10.6 billion.

However, this decline was arrested somewhat in 2012 after it made the $401 million loan, therein leveling off at $10.1 billion.

Likewise, the reported loan impairment losses on MDM’s balance sheet which were running at over $351 million in 2011, fell back to $80 million a year later – after the two Irish vehicles purchased the non-performing loans.

However, the scheme – while temporarily improving the appearance of the bank’s balance – could not offset such major problems, which were exacerbated by the crisis in the Russian financial system beginning in 2013.

Thus one year later, the bank’s non-performing loans had risen $539 million with the bank’s assets now shedding around $2.1 billion a year in value, up until its eventual demise.

The non-performing loans purchased by the two Irish vehicles Grengam and Khepri were valued at par at $1.1 billion but declined sharply in value until being written off in 2016. Amaterau’s loan had been written off in 2014. 

In total, these three vehicles reported losses of over $1.4 billion in the period 2012-16. The latest accounts of the Irish vehicles in 2016, states that they are all in the process of being wound up.

Public registries of ownership

The above scheme underscores the need for public registries of beneficial ownership.

MDM bank, through its use of Ireland and Malta, was able to exploit informational asymmetries that allowed it to carry out the above insider transactions.

Public registries of beneficial ownership will help to combat these kinds of dubious off-balance transactions. Ireland has agreed in principle to the creation of such a registry, but it has now delayed its introduction until 2019, with the possibility of further delays.

Until then it’s possible that banks will continue to hide losses in the shadows of the IFSC. 

Cillian Doyle is a doctoral student in Trinity College Dublin, and a member of TASC’s network of economists.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cillian Doyle

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    69,915  56
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    55,216  51
    3
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    50,848  97
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    248  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    66,939  36
    2
    		The biggest misconception about the Irish team was exposed again on Thursday night
    42,153  60
    3
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    37,957  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    19,485  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    8,338  2
    3
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    5,309  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie