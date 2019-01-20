How I Spend My Money: A travel agent in Cork on €20,000 trying to fix a bad credit rating from her student days

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays and looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

Occupation: Travel agent

Age: 22

Location: Cork

Salary: €20,000

Monthly pay (net): €1,548.57

Monthly expenses

Rent: €315.50

Household bills: €40-€50

Transport: €0

Phone bill: €20

Health insurance: €0

Groceries: €55-€60

Gym membership: €33.17

Subscriptions: Spotify (€0) included in my phone deal

Savings: €200 (but I’m increasing it to €500)

I’m a travel agent working in Cork. After college I moved abroad for a while, now I’m back here and working until I decide what my next plan is.

I’d quite like to do a Hibernia College course, but I can’t afford it and can’t get a loan until I fix my bad credit rating from not paying my credit card back in college and missing previous loan repayments.

I’ve probably picked the worst month to keep a financial diary because I’m broke after December. I only started saving for the first time in my life three months ago. I put €200 a month straight into a savings account I can’t touch. I’ve recently contacted the bank and asked them to up this to €500 because I plan on saving as much as I can this year.

***

Monday

I walk to work at 9:00am and start at 9:30am. I’m only about 35 minutes away, and I treated myself to a nice warm coat last month so I’ve no excuses not to walk – no matter what the weather is like.

I bring breakfast and lunch to work. I also get free coffee in work. I go to the gym on my break, then walk home at 5:30pm.

Today’s total: €0

Tuesday

Again, I leave at 9:00am and I’m in work for 9:30am. I have my breakfast and lunch in work.

I go to Boots on my break and spend €20.97 on skincare products. I top up my Leap Card by €5. I’m going to the gym after work and sometimes I get the bus home after if I’m too sore. I didn’t end up getting the bus today however – clearly I’m not working hard enough.

Today’s total: €25.97

Wednesday

The usual. I walk to work at 9:00am and I’m in half an hour later. I have breakfast and lunch in work as well. I do, however, buy a jar of pesto, jellies and a protein bar, which comes to €7.14.

I go to the gym after work until 7:30pm and then walk home. I’m home at about 8:20pm and have a snack, then I go to bed by about 11:30pm.

Today’s total: €7.14

Thursday

The same morning routine (yet again), including breakfast and lunch in work. I get a coffee in the city with a friend on my break for €4.30. I go to the gym after work and get a lift home with my friend when we’re done.

Today’s total: €4.30

Friday

I have a company dinner to go to after work today, so I wore a nice skirt and tights to work. I walked all the way in only to find out I have a huge rip in my tights at the back. I go to Penneys and buy tights and while I’m at it pick up some dry shampoo because I’m not loving my hair today. That all comes to €7.25.

My boyfriend forgot his bank card in work today and there is a screening of the Atlas of the Irish Revolution in the Cork Opera House later this month. Apparently Michael D will be at! He messages me to ask if I’d mind getting the tickets and he’ll pay me back. I buy us two tickets online, which only comes to €10.

Not really hungry today, so I get a coffee (€4.30) for lunch instead of having my usual porridge and then have a bit of pasta later.

I have decided to go visit my brother in South Korea in February, so I book flights through work and pay off €200 for now. I use my credit card, which I shouldn’t do but I’m itching to get out of Cork for a while.

After work I go for the meal and drinks. This is free, and my boyfriend collects me afterwards.

Today’s total: €221.55

Saturday

I go for dinner with my boyfriend, which comes to about €40. We split the bill so it’s €20 each. Afterwards I get us ice cream (€7) and then we go for two pints. I get the first round which is €10, and he gets the second.

Today’s total: €37

Sunday

I meet a friend for breakfast, which comes to €8.50. We get coffee afterwards, which is another €4.30.

On the way home, I stop at a shop and spend €7 on snacks for the night. I watch the first half of the new Mission: Impossible – which got great reviews – and turn it off because it’s not good at all. I’m hoping others agree, it’s completely overrated.

Today’s total: €19.80

Weekly subtotal: €315.76

What I’ve learned:

I’m completely lacking in will power. This was me trying to be my most frugal self during the first proper week back to work after Christmas.

I think working in the city centre is bad for a person with will power like mine. The silly bits I pick up and sporadic coffees add up.

I do think keeping this diary was useful. It’s motivating me to spend less next week, so I’m going to keep another. I do, however, know that I’m going to forever treat myself on Saturdays until I die so I won’t be tight about those days.

I don’t have a solid plan set in place yet, I just want savings for travel for now – I know it’ll be a different story when the time comes for a mortgage. I think the main reason I find it so hard to save is because I don’t have a plan.

