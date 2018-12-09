This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish For: All the characters you know - good, bad or total craic vortex

Darach Ó Séaghdha has a typecast character for every letter in the alphabet – the funny one, the vulgar one, the one with notions or the one who sucks all the craic clean out of the room.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 8:45 AM
48 minutes ago 2,284 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4382252
Darach Ó Séaghdha

This the latest dispatch from our columnist Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir. Every Sunday morning, Darach will be regaling (re-Gaeling?) us with insights on what the Irish language says about Ireland, our society, our past and our present. Enjoy.

FOR INTROVERTS LIKE like myself, December is the most socially awkward month of the year.

Before we can wrap ourselves in the exquisite solitude of January, we must participate in the forced levity of office parties, smile politely at carol-singers, fail disastrously at being down with our nieces and nephews, and try to remember the names of our relatives’ relatives.

As the ancient Dublin taxi driver seanfhocal goes: ‘you’ll need a holiday after your holiday’.

So what kinds of strange characters will you find yourself chatting to this December?

There’s an Irish word for each one of them, and while I’m a little late to make an advent calendar, this week I’ve listed one for each letter of the alphabet. The traditional Irish alphabet, mind you, the one without Js, Xs, Vs and Zs.

Ardcheann: Ard means high and ceann means head, so this word is used for a person who has a very high opinion of themselves. Notions.

Brogús: You could use this word to refer to someone who’s a total craic vortex, with no sense of humour whatsoever. If you don’t know who the brogús is in your workplace, it’s probably you.

Caidreamhach: This word means a person who is outgoing and enjoys social gatherings, someone who can be taken out publicly without making a holy show of you. As an adjective, it can be used to describe tame animals.

Drúchtíneach: Derived from drúchtín, a tiny drop of dew or a bubble, this means someone who is small and cute. However, one of the other meanings of drúchtín is a slug, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that someone could mean that.

Ealaíontóir: Maybe you did ealaín in school and you recognise that this word might have something to do with art and it does. It means an arty, crafty, tricky person who you really should keep an eye on.

Fuaramán: You’re in work and one colleague wants the window open but the other, wearing their Canadian Goose coat and woolly hat, wants the heat on at full blast.

When they get their wish they do not remove their cosy layers but greedily place themselves in front of the radiators. This person is a fuaramán – someone who is awfully sensitive to the cold. You know one.

Gastóg: As well as meaning a smart remark, a gastóg can also mean a gal who doles out such smart remarks. She’s the one doing the running commentary as the secret Santa gifts are opened.

Hoibín Host: This is Irish for that individual, usually a child, who is carried in the piggyback style. 

Íotach: This means a thirsty person, possibly one who is shameless at the sight of free drink.

Líofóg: Coming from the Irish word for fluency, this means a gal who is chatty, outgoing and irreverent.

Másach: Someone with a big bottom. Remarkably, this isn’t the only Irish word for this phenomenon.

Nocht: Sometimes colleagues have romantic encounters at office Christmas parties, and this spontaneous love is tenderly expressed in a discreet corner of the workplace.

Nocht means a naked person; anocht, an nocht means ‘the naked person, tonight’. 

Otrachán: This means a vulgar, dirty, inappropriate person. Maybe they were deemed appropriate in the Christmases of yesteryear, but not anymore.

Pógaire: A kisser. You can’t spell pógaire without gaire (laughter), so don’t kiss anyone who doesn’t make you laugh (intentionally).

Rachmasaí: A wealthy person or capitalist… and isn’t that was Christmas is all about?

Staic: This versatile word can mean handsome man, a heartthrob… or a big stake.

Trumpadóir: Often assumed to be a new word, the 1977 foclóir defines this word as “a loudmouthed person, a prater”.

Únfartálaí: Finally, we have this word for someone who presents the characteristics of a pig wallowing (únfairt) in the mud – messy, self-indulgent and a little restless.

While English speakers might notice a familiar word within this entry, has nothing to do with farting.

Darach’s new book, ‘Craic Baby: Dispatches From A Rising Language’ is published by Head of Zeus and available in bookshops now.

 He runs @theirishfor Twitter account and the @motherfocloir podcast.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		For the first time - prosecutors have connected Trump to a federal crime
    36,022  125
    2
    		From Baby It's Cold Outside to Fairytale of New York, should old classics be censored?
    33,077  143
    3
    		Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    32,151  158
    Fora
    1
    		How a well-designed workspace will help you attract (and keep) valuable staff
    124  0
    2
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    49,819  24
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    40,405  25
    3
    		Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    32,830  74
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night a Cork man on Graham Norton's red chair told a mortifying story about waxing his foot
    19,712  0
    2
    		How do Aldi's new dupes compare to the original cult products? We tried 3 of them out
    18,322  0
    3
    		9 of the best faux leather midi skirts the high street has to offer right now
    6,319  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    FRANCE
    All eyes on Macron after major 'yellow vest' protests hit Paris
    All eyes on Macron after major 'yellow vest' protests hit Paris
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie