This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish For: How many colours can you remember?

Different languages across the world look at the spectrum and make different calls on where certain colours begin and end, writes Darach Ó Séaghdha.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 8:45 AM
19 minutes ago 1,955 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4447647
Darach Ó Séaghdha

This the latest dispatch from our columnist Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir. Every Sunday morning, Darach will be regaling (re-Gaeling?) us with insights on what the Irish language says about Ireland, our society, our past and our present. Enjoy.

YOU MAY HAVE forgotten the formula to calculate the surface area of a sphere and what an ox-bow lake is, but something I’m sure you remember from school is the word bándearg. It means pink, of course, and it translates literally as white-red.

It’s not always as straightforward as this, however. Although colours are among the first nouns we learn when we study another language, we are not always matching like with like.

Different languages across the world look at the spectrum and make different calls on where certain colours begin and end, which ones are important enough to have discrete names and what substance the hue is named after.

Let’s look at some examples of colours in Irish.

Flannbhuí: Article 7 of the Bunreacht na hÉireann describes the tricolour of Ireland as being uaine, bán, agus flannbhuí – green, white and orange.

More on uaine later, but let’s consider flannbhuí first. You might be more familiar with it being called oráiste from school.

The authors of the constitution decided to use the noble names of the colours for the flag: flann is a poetic term for blood red, buí means yellow. Like bándearg, it’s a compound.

The tricolour is sometimes described as green, white and gold. While some see this as the erasure of the flag’s multi-denominational intent, others see the interchangeability of gold and orange as innocent. But what colour is gold?

Deargór: There’s a line in Jeff Buckley’s rendition of the medieval Corpus Christi Carol that always sticks out: “And in that hall there was a bed/And it was hanged with gold so red.”

In many languages, the words for orange are more recent than the names of primary colours.

Oranges arrived in these islands from Spain (after that song was written) where their name naranja was misunderstood. So, ‘an orange’ really should have been ‘a norange’ and this mistake was, in turn, replicated in Irish with oráiste.

In keeping with the carol lyric, deargór means gold-red. It is not to be confused with deargár, which means a carnival of bloodshed.

Grian-bhuidhe: An obscure entry in Dinneen’s dictionary, this is defined as “the peculiar colour of sunset in summer”.

Corcra Dorcha: This is the colour aubergine in Irish, literally meaning dark purple. Fans of Myles na gCopaleen will recognise this as the setting of An Béal Bocht. Americans refer to the aubergine as an eggplant, which is the literal meaning of the Irish name: ubhthoradh.

Glas: The shade of green in the tricolour is called uaine. In English, we accept that green covers a wide range of shades from seawater to neon signs. Glas in Irish also covers a wide range of shades, just not the same range as the English word.

Specifically, glas covers those greens found in nature such as vegetation, but also living forms of grey – a grey squirrel is iora glas.

Gorm: Again, this is generally given as blue, but as this entry in the Dictionary of the Irish Language shows, at different points in history it has been used to describe shades of green, red and black also. 

Hair that was so black that it had a blue tinge was described as gorm, hence the girl’s name Gormflaith, dark-haired princess.

Speaking of hair, the small snail called the druchtín was once thought to have the power to predict the hair colour of a girl’s future husband – it would be the same as the colour of the shell of the first druchtín she found on a May morning.

Darach’s new book, ‘Craic Baby: Dispatches From A Rising Language’ is published by Head of Zeus and available in bookshops now.

He runs @theirishfor Twitter account and the @motherfocloir podcast.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    74,128  149
    2
    		Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?
    68,746  28
    3
    		Romanian gang members flee Ireland despite surrendering passports
    64,089  0
    Fora
    1
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    109  0
    2
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    59,424  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    45,530  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    45,016  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan got caught giving out about people in Irish while filming Mary Queen of Scots
    15,519  2
    2
    		Timothée Chalamet was in knots listening to Saoirse Ronan on Gerry Ryan's radio show in 2004
    15,380  0
    3
    		Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,971  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie