This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Timeline: The Public Services Card saga

Last week the Data Protection Commissioner said it will not publish its report in full, following an investigation into the rollout of the cards – which experts claim breaches data protection laws.

By Laoise Neylon Monday 21 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,366 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4444177
Laoise Neylon

WRITING IN TheJournal.ietoday, solicitor and Director of Data Compliance Europe Simon McGarr says that the Public Services Card could well become the most expensive administrative error in the history of this State. Here, we look back at the chequered history of the plastic project. 

2011: The Public Services Card was introduced as a pilot project for social welfare recipients in Tullamore, Sligo and the Kings Inn area of Dublin.

2012: The process of rolling out the cards to all social welfare recipients across the nation, including those claiming child benefit, began.

The government said the card would increase efficiency in delivering public services and help it to tackle social welfare fraud. It noted that it would take several years to roll out with an estimated cost of €24 million. 

2016: It was reported that anyone who was applying for a passport for the first time would also need the card.

October 2016: The Comptroller and Auditor General said the costs of the PSC had risen to €60 million and that there was no clear business case for the card. 

August 2017: The card hit the headlines when a pensioner asked the department to prove that the card was mandatory. The woman in her 70s revealed that she hadn’t received her pension in 18 months and was owed around €13,000 because she refused to register for a PSC. 

Soon after that, the Irish Times reported that all persons wishing to claim dental and optical benefits, covered by PRSI, would soon need the card. As would anyone applying for Susi student grants and for drivers’ licences.  

Also in August 2017, the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty caused some confusion when she said that the card was “mandatory but not compulsory”.

She also stated that around 50 public bodies had access to the information on the PSC cards, but the Irish Independent said that as many as 120 public bodies could access the data held on the cards. 

September 2017: Solicitor Fred Logue, writing in the Irish Times, said that according to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights the state had to demonstrate that the card was necessary. He wrote: 

The bottom line is that the State cannot simply introduce measures such as the public services card, which process the personal data of the entire population, without demonstrating that it is necessary to meet a recognised public interest objective and that it is a necessary and proportionate measure when all the facts are taken into account.

The same month, Hugh O’Connell in the Sunday Business Post reported that citizens aged 15 and 16 had been issued with the card throughout the previous year, as it had been rolled out to all Transition Year students. 

October 2017: The Data Protection Commissioner started an investigation into the card, with an aim to examine the project’s transparency and its compliance or otherwise with the existing data protection legislation. 

8 February 2018: The controversy heated up when the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) told the Joint Committee on Employment Affairs and Social Protection that the PSC should be discontinued in its current form as it breached European data protection laws.

At the same meeting, solicitor Simon McGarr of Data Compliance Europe warned the committee that the state could be liable to pay compensation to all of the 3 million people who had the card – if the government was found in breach of the EU data protection laws.

The Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty responded saying that every week a social welfare fraud case was being prosecuted thanks to the existence of the card.

22 February 2018: Tim Duggan, a senior official from the Department of Social Protection defended the card. The point of the card was to help the Department of Social Protection to identify people correctly, said Duggan, and the media commentary regarding the card had been misleading and incorrect, he claimed. 

He added that his department was “acutely aware of GDPR” (the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which came in shortly after in May 2018) and that it had a dedicated team to ensure compliance with those laws. 

27 March 2018: The Road Safety Authority announced that the card would not be necessary for applications for a driver’s licence, rowing back on a previous announcement that it would. It seems that a transport official had received advice verbally from the Attorney General, that the requirement that applicants for driving licences produce the card did not have a legal basis. 

September 2018: Mark Tighe in the Sunday Times wrote that the state had been given just weeks to show that there was a legal basis for compelling citizens to have a public services card in order to access non-social welfare services.

According to Tighe, the Department of Social Protection had told the Data Protection Commissioner that the legal basis for the cards was the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005.

But the Data Protection Commissioner’s draft report was expected to find that that act didn’t provide a sound legal basis to compel citizens, who were not accessing social welfare, to get the card. 

14 January 2019: It emerged that the Data Protection Commissioner’s report on the investigation into the legality of the Public Services Card will not be published in full – even after it is completed.

The Data Protection Commissioner told the Irish Times, “It is not our intention to publish the full report when finalised, however, we will make public a summary of the findings, in the public interest, at an appropriate stage.”

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties had sought the report under the Freedom of Information Act but the Department of Social Protection said that it had redacted sections of the draft report on ‘public interest’ grounds.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said that it intends to appeal that decision to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Laoise Neylon

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Everything you need to know about viewing the 'super wolf blood moon' overnight
    82,745  37
    2
    		M50 fully reopens after being closed due to incident, heavy traffic remains
    66,760  27
    3
    		Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    64,542  100
    Fora
    1
    		How to lead a team without making people feel like minions
    192  0
    2
    		Irish firm Symphony is trying to claw back €3.6m it lost in a claimed bitcoin fraud
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wasps vs Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    78,384  40
    2
    		'I'm not angry or bitter. I'm fit, healthy and happy again and that's important'
    39,837  11
    3
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    38,955  97
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you to share the worst mistake you've made in work, and we've picked our favourites
    5,917  3
    2
    		Can You Guess If These Junk Foods Are Vegan Or Not?
    5,051  4
    3
    		35 albums you should be looking forward to in 2019
    2,971  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    OPINION
    Opinion: The PSC could become the most expensive administrative error in the history of the State
    Opinion: The PSC could become the most expensive administrative error in the history of the State
    Neil Fox's sister Donna was killed while cycling. He's calling for action from Shane Ross on an overtaking law
    'Helicopter parents: If you let your child fall down they might just learn to get back up again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie