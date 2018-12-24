This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Too loud, too bright, too fast, too tight: Christmas can be a nightmare of anxiety for children with autism

The wish for all families is that they have their perfect Christmas but that may mean adjusting expectations to find what works in a family with autism, writes Tara Matthews.

By Tara Matthews Monday 24 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,326 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366410
Image: Shutterstock/Aaron Amat
Image: Shutterstock/Aaron Amat

CHRISTMAS CAN BE a very stressful time of year for the best of us but it can be especially difficult for some people with autism.

Planning and preparation can be the key to a ‘perfect’ Christmas.

A perfect Christmas – what is it? We are bombarded with images of contented, joyful, well-behaved children, family homecomings and perfectly roasted turkeys placed on beautifully decorated tables.

Families are under such pressure to live up to a sort of fairytale and the reality for many of us couldn’t be more different. If you are a family who must adjust to the needs of a child diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition then your Christmas is possibly going to look, feel and taste somewhat different.

And that’s not such a bad thing.

The holiday season can be an intense time and when you are vulnerable to becoming overloaded by sensory stimulation, it doesn’t come more overloaded than Christmas and the lead up to it. Much of what we expect to encounter during the festive period season can pose difficulties for others.

Sensory Overload

From Christmas music, the scent of minces pies, shiny tinsel, flashing fairy lights, and Santa Claus smiling at you from cards, the TV, and a few real life ones popping up in unexpected places at the wrong time, it is overwhelming. This is not to mention crowds of people shopping for presents and shelves heaving with toys of every imaginable kind.

For children who experience difficulties in social communication, social behaviour and sensory overload, Christmas can be a source of extreme stress, as they find themselves overloaded by sounds, vision, taste, smell and movement.

To quote the title of the book by Sharon Heller, on the subject of sensory defensiveness ‘Too Loud, Too Bright, Too Fast, Too Tight’ – Christmas can be a nightmare of anxiety and stress for both parents and children with autism, at least until we figure out how to do it well for our particular family. 

Maria, a mother of an autistic child says:

In the early years of getting to know our daughter we did our best to live up to the advertisers’ dreams. We soon learned that Christmas was presenting us with a number of problems. When does it start and when does it end?

They created their own advent system, she says and encouraged their daughter to participate in tearing off a dated ticket for each day in the run up to Christmas. They wrote something about the day and each ticket and then they put the ticket in a box. 

“This is how our daughter learned to count down the days to Christmas and to pretty much anything after that,” says Maria. 

Emotionally her daughter couldn’t cope with all the presents at first – when she was four, she came down to see the array of gifts left under the tree and just went straight back up to her room.

But over the next few Christmases, she learned to adjust. “She grew into that particular joy as the years went on and that’s the thing,” says Maria. 

Autism is not a static condition, it shifts and shapes and changes with context, time, experience and support.

Some people with autism will learn to enjoy many aspects of Christmas and some will have limits on what they can tolerate and that won’t change very much. Another parent of a son with autism said:

My son sat down to Christmas dinner, took one look at the splendid display of Christmas fare and left the table. He came back into the room with a packet of soup. That says it all.

Less is More

Less can be more when it comes to Christmas and every family will experience, with time, lots of mistakes and figure out what works for them. Consider the following in the weeks approaching Christmas:

  • Preparation is key – consider the use of schedules or social stories. Keep the person with autism involved.
  • As your house may change with Christmas decorations and flashing lights, consider the effect these have and perhaps gradually decorate the house, using photo images in advance.
  • People who do not ordinarily stay or visit the house may appear with no warning or preparation for the person with autism. Prepare strategies to minimise anxiety and involve family members.
  • The food that is being eaten around the Christmas period may be different. Plan and discuss the food where possible. Aim for whatever makes the perfect Christmas for your family.
  • Shops and public places will have increased noise levels and increased crowds at Christmas. Consider what effect this may have and have a plan ready and share it.

Not all of the above will impact all people with autism. However, it is important to be aware of the myriad of changes that can occur at this time of the year.

The wish for all families is that they have ‘their perfect Christmas’ and that means the perfectly unique, special Christmas that works for their family with autism.

Tara Matthews is the Deputy Executive Director of the Irish Society for Autism. More information on Autism Spectrum Disorder can be found at autism.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tara Matthews

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Hidden Netflix movie gems to watch over the Christmas break
    53,338  25
    2
    		Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    47,833  18
    3
    		Mother of 'dead' footballer made him get full check-up when he came home for Christmas
    39,904  13
    Fora
    1
    		An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		‘He is an absolute genius. But it comes at a cost’
    32,092  7
    2
    		‘We beat the British Army 37-0. A few weeks later we won against Germany and were European champions’
    24,768  4
    3
    		Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    23,451  52
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 extremely easy baking recipes you can put to use over the Christmas holidays
    3,629  0
    2
    		Stuck for makeup stocking filler ideas? MUAs and beauty experts gave us their recommendations
    3,245  0
    3
    		Loungewear options that just about count as clothes to wear over Christmas
    2,418  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    GARDAí
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    ROSCOMMON
    Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
    Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
    'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon
    Leo Varadkar has watched the Roscommon eviction video, but says it doesn't give a 'full understanding' of events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie