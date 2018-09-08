This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Festival waste? It's not new - we're a disposable nation and we need to change our attitude'

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne knows all about trying to keep festival sites clean – and says we need to stop seeing tents as disposable, and look at what we can do to clean up after ourselves.

By Claire Byrne Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 4:00 PM
Sep 7th 2018, 4:01 PM 25,161 Views 64 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4224169
Claire Byrne

THERE WAS A lot of shock and despair at the images of the waste in the campsites after Electric Picnic earlier this week, but unfortunately this is not a new story.

In fact, it’s an annual occurrence at nearly every Irish camping festival.

Every year at Body&Soul I walk the general campsites on Monday morning with a heavy heart as I see the mess that people leave, and wonder why they think it’s OK to do this.

We are talking about grown-ups leaving their own belongings behind and expecting someone to clean up after them, which when you think about it is really a ridiculous notion.

But we are a disposable nation, and this behaviour is representative of a systemic attitude. We have seen it on our streets, parks and beaches all summer long, and sadly we are a long way from that changing.

No value on items

There are a number of reasons why this campsite carnage happens at festivals across the globe (although I would wager that Ireland and the UK are the biggest offenders). 

Nowadays, tents and camping gear are so cheap people have no value on them. When festival season begins, we see many of the main retailers advertise ‘festival packs’ that when spilt between a group, end up being the price of a few pints.

They are so affordable now that people buy them for one event only and therefore cannot justify having to pack theirs up and carry it with them when they are tired and hungover.

Tents are becoming almost as single-use as plastics bottles. 

Then there is the “scouts and charities that will pick them up and give them to homeless people” story. It’s an easy narrative for festival-goers to latch onto and allows them to ignore their personal responsibility relatively guilt-free, or even with an added justification that they are actually “doing good” by leaving their tents behind. This is not the case.

While there have been great attempts in the past, very little of what is salvaged makes it to someone in need, mostly due to their poor condition (you would be surprised at what people can do to a tent in three days).

People also complain that they don’t have enough time, but at festivals, camping fields are often rented, and the organisers have to get off site and quickly return the land to the owners.

So the campsite clean-up is generally the first thing to happen, and therefore bulldozers are required to deal with the scale of the waste, causing huge environmental damage.

Tents are hard to recycle unless you strip away the fabric and the poles for recycling or repurposing, and this takes a lot of manpower and time. They are also difficult to incinerate, so the reality it is they often end up in landfill.

Campsite waste is bulky, heavy, expensive to manage, and accounts for 30% to 40% of all festival waste. It is a large financial outlay for the organisers, and that cost can end up being passed on to the ticket price.

So everyone is losing here.

How to fix things

However, there are ways to address this. At Body&Soul we have a dedicated green Us&You campsite, where people sign up to a code of practice and commit to cleaning up, recycling and bringing everything home with them. This year almost 40% of the festival camped here, leaving only 30 tents, out of almost 5,000, behind.

For the general campers, the message to bring your tents home forms a core part of our pre-event communications, and on site we put up “guilt signs” with images of the previous year’s waste.

We also have a Monday morning team of volunteers who walk the campsites asking people to clean up after themselves and even help them pack up their gear.

Other festivals use eco bonds, where a deposit is paid which is refundable only when you are seen leaving with your tent, but this can be hard to administer. More affordable pre-pitched camping is also an important part of the solution where people can just walk away at the end of the festival knowing that their temporary tent will actually be re-used.

There should also be an onus on manufacturers and retailers to reflect the true cost of tents in their pricing. But the real solution is people should just bring them home. This isn’t a radical request – you brought it, so take it back with you. To me it’s quite a simple but effective ask that could go a long way towards reducing waste and the overall carbon emissions of the festival.

We need a huge shift in attitude to campsite waste to help make events sustainable in every sense of the word – environmentally, socially and economically. Everyone has a role to play.

The show must go on, but not at this cost.

Claire Byrne is a Green Party Councillor for Dublin City and Sustainability Manager for Body&Soul. People interested in volunteering with the festival can email sustainability@bodyandsoul.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Claire Byrne
@CByrneGreen

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		PSC staff losing battle to stay on as department confirms contracts to be 'phased out' in 2019
    41,250  46
    2
    		On duty garda suffers injuries after early morning assault
    37,554  46
    3
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    31,630  20
    Fora
    1
    		Industrial lights are really dull - and that's given birth to a whole new industry
    359  0
    2
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    66,769  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    32,599  54
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    29,875  49
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    9,239  1
    2
    		Hidden Gems: Five under-watched Netflix documentaries that aren't Blackfish
    8,006  0
    3
    		How 'greenwashing' could be hampering your work as an eco-warrior
    2,964  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie