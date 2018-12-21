This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commission finds shooting of Real IRA man during armed robbery was 'justified'

Ronan MacLochlainn was shot dead by gardaí during the course of a Real IRA attempted robbery in 1998

By Adam Daly Friday 21 Dec 2018, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 5,499 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409380
The scene in Ashford Co Wicklow of the shooting between the Gardai and Republicans
Image: RollingNews.ie
The scene in Ashford Co Wicklow of the shooting between the Gardai and Republicans
The scene in Ashford Co Wicklow of the shooting between the Gardai and Republicans
Image: RollingNews.ie

A REPORT INTO the shooting dead of republican Ronan MacLochlainn by gardaí during the course of a Real IRA attempted robbery in 1998 has found that gardaí used “proportionate and necessary” force. 

The MacLochlainn Commission of Investigation, which had been hearing evidence for the last four years, was set up to investigate the shooting dead of MacLochlainn by gardaí during an attempted armed robbery of a Securicor van in Ashford, Co Wicklow, in May 1998.

Chairperson of the Commission, Mary Rose Gearty, concluded that MacLochlainn had multiple opportunities to surrender but did not do so and chose instead to hijack a civilian car, and point his gun for a third time at an approaching guard.

The shooting was justified and his own conduct led directly to his death. Whether confronted by a garda or civilian obstacle, his reaction was the same; to threaten their lives with a loaded weapon.

The incident happened on the day of ‘blue flu’ unofficial garda strike action on Friday 1 May 1998. The men who carried out the raid were armed but they did not discharge their weapons.

The inquiry was established after Mac Lochlainn’s partner, Gráinne Nic Gibb, took a case against Ireland under the European Convention on Human Rights in 2010, alleging a failure on behalf of the State to carry out an effective official investigation into the shooting, in accordance with the terms of Article 2 of the convention.

A Commission of Investigation was proposed as a means of ensuring the State’s compliance with the Convention. It has been twenty years since the shooting, but at the time the inquiry was established some four years ago, Nic Gibb said she hoped the Commission would shine some light on what happened that afternoon in 1998.

File Photo Gov Has Report into Garda Shooting of Ronan MacLochlainn. The MacLochlainn Commission of Investigation into the shooting dead of Ronan MacLochlainn in Ashford County Wicklow, on the 1st of May 1998, was given to the Government today. The shooti Grainne Nic Gibb who was the partner of Ronan MacLochlainn who was shot dead by Gardai during an attempted security van raid in Wicklow. Source: Joey Cleary/RollingNews.ie

PastedImage-24436 Aerial Photograph: Scene of Shooting Source: Report of the MacLochlainn Commission of Investigation

Gearty criticised garda management of the incident and found that it did not take a professional approach when investigating the circumstances of MacLochlainn’s death. 

The commission also found gardaí from the National Surveillance Unit who were present on the day were never identified and interviewed. 

The Commission heard that MacLochlainn pointed his gun at gardaí as he ran towards the car, resulting in a garda discharging his weapon. However, MacLochlainn made it to the vehicle unharmed. A second garda said MacLochlainn pointed his gun out of the window when he had gained access to the car.

That garda discharged his weapon twice, hitting the rear of the car. A third garda, who was approaching MacLochlainn in a car, saw McLochlainn pointing a gun at his garda colleague.

The garda held his weapon outside his car window and opened fire as the vehicle was moving towards MacLochlainn. MacLochlainn was shot in the chest. He was subsequently removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

When it was noticed that he had been shot, the handcuffs were removed. He later died at the scene.

The commission’s report concluded that An Garda Síochana should have adopted and practised more rigorous training for its senior management which would have encouraged recognition by its members of the need for accountability and real independence in an investigation. 

It might also have prompted AGS to maintain better records and systems, which would have ensured that full and appropriate disclosure was made by the organisation. These measures could have saved the family of Mr MacLochlainn the long ordeal of seeking answers that this has become

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    97,082  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    79,231  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    39,415  225
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    493  0
    2
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    145  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    24,291  8
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    20,905  4
    3
    		'I promised her it wasn’t the end for me. Even if the surgery didn’t work and my career was over'
    19,566  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    5,891  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    5,090  2
    3
    		Eh, some influencers are posting fake sponsored content in order to get real sponsored content
    3,319  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    GARDAí
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie