Criteria for removing 625 people from monthly homeless figures remains 'unclear', department to be told

THE HOUSING COMMITTEE will be told that the recategorisation of homeless figures has “undermined confidence in the data” as it is unclear what the criteria is for

removing certain households from the department’s monthly reports.

Professor Eoin O’Sullivan will tell department officials, as well as representatives from the Homeless Inter-Agency Group and the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive, that some confusion has arisen on measuring the number of people experiencing homelessness, because different State bodies use different definitions and units of analysis.

The professor from the School of Social Work and Social Policy at Trinity College will tell the Joint Oireachtas Housing Committee today that it “would be helpful” if the department spelt out in greater detail the criteria it is utilising and the rationale behind the removal of 625 adults from the monthly homeless reports in 2018.

He says this is vital to ensure confidence in the monthly reports published by the housing department.

Categorisation

In April of last year, the government said it had identified a categorisation error which “overstated the total number of people who are in emergency accommodation in the State”.

Commenting on the error at the time, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said:

“A number of local authorities have erroneously categorised individuals and families living in local authority owned or leased housing stock, including some instances of people renting in the private sector but in receipt of social housing supports, as being in emergency accommodation.”

Murphy said at the time that at least 600 individuals were identified as having been categorised as homeless and in emergency accommodation when they are not. He added that “some but not all of these individuals have been removed from the total numbers”.

More people were removed from the homeless figures report in May 2017, with the minister saying that a further 252 people in Dublin had to be taken out of the figures as they were living in a home rather than in emergency accommodation.

Professor O’Sullivan explains that to date, there have been two modifications to the monthly data – the first, the removal of refuges, which was transferred to Tusla, did not undermine confidence in the data, “as there was a clear rationale and logic for the removal”.

The second was the recent recategorisation over what constitutes the legal basis of the residence.

He asks if it is categorised as a licence or a tenancy, rather than the physical characteristics of the residence, a house, flat or congregate setting and said the criteria for determining whether households are included or excluded in the monthly reports needs to be outlined.

There are also limitations to the monthly homelessness reports, says the professor, who highlights that the data does not capture the number of people using emergency or temporary shelters not funded by the local authorities, those rough sleeping, and those in Section 10 funded long-term supported accommodation, nor households in insecure or inadequate accommodation.

Data on rough sleeping was, and still is, collected via a street count twice a year in

Dublin (in March and November) but data on rough sleeping is not routinely or

systematically collected outside Dublin, he adds.

The latest homeless figures published last month shows that children living in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose by 136 last month.

Emergency accommodation figures for September show that there are now collectively 9,698 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland.

The number of homeless adults rose by 35 adults in September to 5,869.