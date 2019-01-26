Drop in support for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen while Independents and Solidarity-People Before Profit have made slight gains according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that Fianna Fáil is down five points to 22%.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country but is down 2 points to 32%.

Here are the poll’s findings:

Fine Gael: 32% (-2)

Fianna Fáil: 22% (-5)

Sinn Féin: 13% (unchanged)

Independents: 14% (+4)

Labour: 6% (unchanged)

Independent Alliance: 5% (unchanged)

Green Party: 3% (unchanged)

Social Democrats: 2% (unchanged)

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2% (+2)

Renua: 0% (unchanged)

The telephone poll of 1,000 voters was carried between 17 January and 24 January.