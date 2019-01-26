Drop in support for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen while Independents and Solidarity-People Before Profit have made slight gains according to a new opinion poll.
The latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that Fianna Fáil is down five points to 22%.
Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country but is down 2 points to 32%.
Here are the poll’s findings:
- Fine Gael: 32% (-2)
- Fianna Fáil: 22% (-5)
- Sinn Féin: 13% (unchanged)
- Independents: 14% (+4)
- Labour: 6% (unchanged)
- Independent Alliance: 5% (unchanged)
- Green Party: 3% (unchanged)
- Social Democrats: 2% (unchanged)
- Solidarity-People Before Profit: 2% (+2)
- Renua: 0% (unchanged)
The telephone poll of 1,000 voters was carried between 17 January and 24 January.
