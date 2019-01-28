This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Be vigilant': Red panda missing after escaping from Belfast Zoo

Anyone who sees the panda is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 28 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 5,509 Views 8 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Edwin Butter
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Edwin Butter

A RED PANDA has gone missing from Belfast Zoo, according to police. 

The panda went missing from the zoo yesterday, according to the PSNI, who said it “decided to take a surprise vacation”. 

The PSNI said the panda is “believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley”. 

Red pandas are nocturnal and would generally be located within wooden areas. 

Anyone who sees the animal is being urged not to approach or attempt to capture it, but police noted that although they are not aggressive by nature, they may be defensive when cornered. 

“Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant,” the PSNI said. 

Belfast City Council has also urged Glengormley residents to look out for the panda. 

Anyone who sees the panda is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101. 

