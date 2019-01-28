'Be vigilant': Red panda missing after escaping from Belfast Zoo

A RED PANDA has gone missing from Belfast Zoo, according to police.

The panda went missing from the zoo yesterday, according to the PSNI, who said it “decided to take a surprise vacation”.

The PSNI said the panda is “believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley”.

Red pandas are nocturnal and would generally be located within wooden areas.

Anyone who sees the animal is being urged not to approach or attempt to capture it, but police noted that although they are not aggressive by nature, they may be defensive when cornered.

“Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant,” the PSNI said.

Source: Belfast City Council /Twitter

Belfast City Council has also urged Glengormley residents to look out for the panda.

Anyone who sees the panda is being asked to contact the PSNI on 101.