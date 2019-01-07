Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019

THE REGION AROUND Kerry’s MacGillicuddy’s Reeks has been named by travel guidebook Rough Guides as one of the world’s standout places to visit in 2019.

The area, which has recently been re-branded as a tourism region called the Reeks District, features in the guide’s ‘Six Regions on our Radar’ list for 2019.

The rebrand is an initiative by the Mid Kerry Tourism Cluster, a non-profit community organisation which aims to promote the region’s natural amenities and offer a better experience for visitors.

“Kerry has been on the tourism map for so long, it’s easy to be jaded about the region’s beauty,” Rough Guides says.

“The spectacular MacGillycuddy’s Reeks refresh the brand by taking you inside that postcard scenery”.

Visitors are told about opportunities to drive, walk, hike, climb, bike, kayak, surf and sail around the mountains and lakes encircled by the Ring of Kerry.

Highlights include Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohil, Blue Flag beaches at Inch and Rossbeigh, the vast Caragh Lake and Killorglin’s annual Puck Fair.

“Meanwhile, small towns and villages highlight the modern Ireland of trendy coffee shops, young designers and boutique B&Bs but the live music pubs and hearty fare remain the same, as does the traditional Irish welcome,” the guide adds.

The area features alongside Yúnnán in China, Argentina’s Iberá Wetlands, Canada’s Yukon Territory, Jordan’s Wadi Rum and Alabama in the USA, as the locations that “most excite” the authors of the guide this year.

Writing on social media about the Rough Guides recommendation, the organisation behind Reeks District said it was “fantastic” to see the region get the international attention it deserved.