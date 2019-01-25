This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Remains of explorer credited with naming Australia found during London dig

As commander of H.M.S. Investigator, Flinders was the person to circumnavigate the continent.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:05 AM
46 minutes ago 3,180 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4458543

Flinders. Captain Matthew Flinders Source: HS2 Project

THE REMAINS OF Matthew Flinders, the explorer who became the first person to circumnavigate Australia, have been identified at a historic burial ground in London. 

Archaeologists working on the HS2 railway project in the burial ground beside Euston station confirmed that Flinders’ remains had been identified during the dig, which began in October. 

As commander of H.M.S. Investigator, Flinders is widely credited with naming the continent and died in 1814. 

His surname is associated with several places in Australia today, including Flinders Station in Melbourne, Flinders Ranges in South Australia and the town of Flinders in Victoria.

His remains were thought to have been long-lost when the station expanded into part of the burial ground in the 1840s but a recently discovered coffin shows that he was in fact buried there on 23 July 1814.

For years there was an urban myth that Captain Flinders was buried under platform 15.

The dig, one of more than 60 archaeological sites that have emerged during the construction of the new high-speed rail link from London to Birmingham, has already unearthed 1,200 skeletons from St James Gardens. 

The Gardens, a park situated next to the Euston station in central London, was a cemetery between 1788 and around 1853.

There were originally 60,000 people buried at St James, though a section of the cemetery was cleared for the station’s expansion. 

Flinders Find. HS2 archaeologists working on the London dig. Source: HS2 Project/Youtube.com

As well as explorer Flinders, the burial ground contains the remains of Bill “the Black Terror” Richmond, a famed American bare knuckle boxer who died in 1829 and James Christie, the founder of Christie’s auction house. 

Commenting on the find, Helen Wass, HS2’s Head of Heritage described the identification as “an incredible opportunity for us to learn more about the life and remarkable achievements of this British navigator, hydrographer and scientist.”

“Captain Matthew Flinders put Australia on the map due to his tenacity and expertise as a navigator and explorer.”

“We’ll now be able to study his skeleton to see whether life at sea left its mark and what more we can learn about him.”

Flinders’ remains will be reinterred with fellow residents of St James’s Gardens at a yet-to-be announced location. 

The state-funded HS2 rail project is controversial in Britain due to its costs and the fact it will pass through countryside, forcing hundreds of homes to be knocked down.

The initial phase from London to the central English city of Birmingham is estimated to cost £24 billion (€28 billion) and is due to be completed by 2026.

With reporting from © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    230,296  45
    2
    		'Please don't stop': Emiliano Sala's sister appeal to police after search for missing plane called off
    75,392  35
    3
    		Leo Varadkar tells Davos that Ireland has 'closed down' tax loopholes and is raking it in as a result
    61,139  102
    Fora
    1
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    466  0
    2
    		Dublin's Pineapple wants to be extroverts' job app of choice
    228  0
    3
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    150  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    33,032  7
    2
    		'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    28,585  23
    3
    		Carbery among eight Irish players nominated for EPCR Player of the Year
    22,397  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Operation Transformation viewers were uncomfortable with the 'no camera' moment in Cathal's home last night
    10,814  0
    2
    		Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week
    10,813  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,233  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Man has 'flashbacks' of being masturbated during examination by surgeon, court told
    Man pleads guilty to assaulting two workers after running onto tarmac at Dublin Airport
    GARDAí
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Repairs to Dublin water mains may cause supply disruption this weekend
    COURT
    Over 200 claims made against Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme
    Over 200 claims made against Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie