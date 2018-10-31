Remains of Kilkenny mother-of-two murdered in 1984 being exhumed today

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN exhuming the remains of Marie Tierney in Kilkenny today, 34 years after the mother-of-two was found murdered.

Tierney was reported missing on 22 October 1984 by her husband. She had left their house the evening before at around 10.30pm in the family car.

An investigation by local gardaí located the car the following day.

However, while a number of searches were conducted by gardaí and members of Tierney’s family and friends, she could not be located.

Tierney’s body was found in a ditch on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny two months later on 21 December. She had been strangled.

Speaking to Crimecall on RTÉ One last year, Marie’s sister Breda said she still feels the impact of her death.

“My sister was violently murdered 33 years ago…and her body was found eight weeks later in a ditch,” Breda said.

She described her sister as “devoted to her children” and said that “there’s no such thing as a perfect parent but she was as close as you could get”.

The exhumation began at Conahy graveyard this morning. It is believed new witnesses have come forward in the cold case investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line, tel 1800-666111.