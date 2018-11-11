This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Remembering World War I: The Hauntings Soldier keeps watch at St Stephen's Green

Events are taking place this morning to mark the moment the guns fell silent.

By Andrew Roberts & Daragh Brophy Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 11:00 AM
36 minutes ago 1,763 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332037

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THE HAUNTINGS SOLDIER has been keeping watch at the corner of Stephen’s Green, in the heart of Dublin city, for the last seven days.

Constructed by Martin Galbavy and Chris Hannam in Dorset and made entirely of scrap metal its presence casts a ghostly figure – careworn and weary from battle – and evokes the suffering of those who served in the Great War and returned home to an uncertain future.

Onlookers have been stopping to take in the sight, inside the landmark gates of the green, over the past week.

There is no agreement on the total number of Irish soldiers who served in the British Army and Navy in the First World War. There appears to be a consensus that at least 35,000 died and the figure on the National War Memorial is 49,400.

Events are being held in Dublin and around the world today to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. World War One ended at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts & Daragh Brophy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bad weather to continue as forecasters predict hail and near freezing temperatures
    42,391  24
    2
    		'People say things about my hair; it's bananas': Joanna Donnelly on science and our fascination with weather
    32,784  20
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you remember the Spice Girls?
    31,518  20
    Fora
    1
    		Inside Dublin Airport's 'secret third terminal' - the one where selfies are banned
    726  0
    2
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    63,990  91
    2
    		Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    35,995  123
    3
    		How we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the 11-point victory over Argentina
    24,460  95
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 properties available to rent in Dublin this November that will make you want to scream
    15,872  2
    2
    		We asked you to share your favourite comfort foods, and there's one very obvious pattern
    5,392  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you always tip, no matter how good or bad the service?
    4,934  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    IRELAND
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie