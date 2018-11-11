Remembering World War I: The Hauntings Soldier keeps watch at St Stephen's Green

THE HAUNTINGS SOLDIER has been keeping watch at the corner of Stephen’s Green, in the heart of Dublin city, for the last seven days.

Constructed by Martin Galbavy and Chris Hannam in Dorset and made entirely of scrap metal its presence casts a ghostly figure – careworn and weary from battle – and evokes the suffering of those who served in the Great War and returned home to an uncertain future.

Onlookers have been stopping to take in the sight, inside the landmark gates of the green, over the past week.

There is no agreement on the total number of Irish soldiers who served in the British Army and Navy in the First World War. There appears to be a consensus that at least 35,000 died and the figure on the National War Memorial is 49,400.

Events are being held in Dublin and around the world today to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. World War One ended at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.