This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Landlords to be sanctioned up for €30,000 if they breach rent caps under new laws

The new rules will mean notice periods given to tenants by landlords will be extended.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 12:01 AM
58 minutes ago 1,658 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4386327
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

CABINET IS SET to approve long-awaited legislation today which will slap sanctions on landlords of up to €30,000 if they breach rent caps.

In addition, the new rules will mean notice periods given to tenants by landlords will be extended.

The proposed new regulations could see a landlord in breach of Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) caps pay up to €30,000 and receive a written caution.

A financial penalty of up to €15,000 and a payment towards a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) investigation costs of up to €15,000 could be liable.

The Residential Tenancies Bill will ensure it becomes a criminal offence for landlords with properties in RPZs to raise the rent above the legally allowed 4%.

  • A detailed analysis of RPZs can be read here.

It will also be a  criminal offence for landlords to fail to cooperate with an investigation as well as a failure to register and update tenancies with the RTB.

In April, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced the proposed new measures, but there has been a delay in rolling out the new scheme, with TheJournal.ie reporting in November that the degree to which landlords could be reprimanded being the last bone of contention being discussed at government level.

The new laws will also see landlords having to give extended notice to renters they wish to vacate their property.

While the current notice remains the same for some duration of tenancies, those living in properties from six months and over to five years will see an increase of some sort in the number of days notice they are entitled to.

tenancies

An amendment will also allow for a rent register to be set up which will allow the RTB to publish rental amounts in different localities. However, the proposed amendment is currently being examined by the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that any measure to be introduced will be legally sound.

The Residential Tenancies Board will also be given independent powers to examine and enforce any breaches of those rent caps. Currently, a complaint needs to be made by an existing tenant before it can investigate.

The new regulations will also ensure a legal definition of “substantial change in the nature of accommodation provided under tenancy” be established in the context of qualifying for an exemption from the rent increase restriction.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    83,260  95
    2
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    69,465  18
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Britain will reverse the Brexit process?
    43,645  99
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    276  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    236  0
    3
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    27,850  7
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    22,041  23
    3
    		'There is a fear in the unknown...I’m going in as head coach, something I’ve never done before'
    17,191  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We should cut Jack Fincham some slack for his comments about Dani in that 'secret' recording from the pub
    15,048  1
    2
    		Meghan Markle's dad said the Royals have done 'awful' things and gotten away with them ...it's The Dredge
    9,919  1
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden choreographed their sex scene to feel like a dance
    6,264  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    EU
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated
    Opinion: There are some striking similarities between Irish independence and Brexit
    FRANCE
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    Emmanuel Macron addresses nation and pledges wage increase in response to gilets jaunes
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie