This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital

The average rent in Dublin is now €1,620 per month.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
36 minutes ago 1,096 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4390977
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

RENTING IN IRELAND is becoming more expensive by the month but the rate of increase is slowing thanks to rent pressure zones, according to a new report.  

The RTB Rent Index reports the national average rent was €1,122 per month, up from €1,044 one year earlier. Dublin remains the most expensive place to rent with average monthly prices now at €1,620, representing an increase of €141 from the same period last year. 

The RTB Rent Index is compiled in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). It has shown that rent increases for existing tenancies (5.4%) were lower than those for new tenancies (8%).

This indicates that Rent Pressure Zones are having a slowing effect on the level of increase. The measures were brought in to tackle spiralling rental costs. If a property is in one of these zones, it means the landlord can only increase the rent by 4% every year.

Although rents are now at a record high, and the Irish rental market is experiencing unprecedented demand, the number of landlords is falling with a decline of 8,829 tenancies and 1,778 fewer landlords than in 2015.

Commenting on the latest results, Rosalind Carroll, Director of the Residential Tenancies Board, said: “Affordability still remains an issue for the rental market with continued economic, unemployment and population growth contributing to rising demand across the country. We can also see rents across the country have continued to increase year-on- year.

The rate of rent inflation slowed this quarter somewhat, and which we will continue to monitor in the months ahead. The importance of strong protections for tenants is underlined by the fact that the pace of rent increase under existing tenancies is well behind that of new tenancies, which shows us that Rent Pressure Zones are working much better within existing tenancies, but there is still more to do in respect of new tenancies.

Carroll said she is very concerned that the number of landlords continues to decrease. She said that if we are to meet demand and ensure a well-functioning rental sector, then we need more landlords and different types of landlords to offer market options. 

Carroll added: “Unsurprisingly, Dublin is experiencing the most acute rent pressures with fewer than 15% of tenancies agreed at less than €1,000 per month, as compared to 70% elsewhere in the country. We can also see the Dublin rental sector is dominated by apartments (73%) as compared to less than one-in-two elsewhere.”

Dublin’s rental market continues to be the largest in the country, accounting for nearly two-in-five tenancies (72%) that were registered with the RTB. As of the third quarter of 2018, the standardised average rent for Dublin stood at €1,620, up from €1,479 one year earlier. This represents an increase of €141 euro on the standardised average monthly rent over a 12 month period, or nearly a €12 increase per month.

Second highest rents were in Galway City at €1,187 per month. Cork City’s average rents stood at €1,172, rents in Limerick City were €928 and rents in Waterford City were €638. On an annualised basis, rents in Limerick City have been growing most rapidly at 11.8%.

The data is reported in the RTB’s Rent Index report published today. The report is produced in conjunction with the ESRI and is based on 25,448 new tenancies registered with the RTB in the same quarter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's how much Ray D'Arcy, Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ's other top presenters earned in 2016
    53,747  115
    2
    		'Kicking the can down the road': Theresa May wins confidence vote from Tory MPs
    50,953  65
    3
    		UK will not use potential food shortages in Ireland as Brexit bargaining chip, May says
    46,955  85
    Fora
    1
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    398  0
    2
    		'One day I had all the perks of a tech company and the next I was doing flyering on the street'
    347  0
    3
    		Navan fintech firm Prepaid Financial Services sets a date for its IPO
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    41,683  50
    2
    		Carlow's Eric Molloy set to become first Irish player since 2008 to play in Fifa Club World Cup
    27,829  7
    3
    		Schmidt looks forward to family time but not ruling out coaching return
    21,859  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		After all of his bad luck with awards, Leonardo DiCaprio has been asked to return an Oscar ...it's The Dredge
    8,575  0
    2
    		What was the story with the huge Indian wedding party that Beyoncé sang at over the weekend?
    6,816  1
    3
    		Lily Allen paid a visit to Zaytoon after her Dublin gig last night
    4,789  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over â¬3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    Limerick man cleared of murder but found guilty of the manslaughter of 'annoying' beggar
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    GARDAí
    Man seriously injured after being hit by van in Limerick
    Man seriously injured after being hit by van in Limerick
    Man in his 60s killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin
    Man arrested over death of man in Meath released without charge
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is â¬1,122 per month - it's an extra â¬500 if you want to live in the capital
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie