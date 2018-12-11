People warned about email scam involving fake garda

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has warned members of the public about an email scam involving a person claiming to be a member of the force.

A spokesperson said “unsolicited emails” have been sent from “an individual claiming to be an Inspector Andrew Cullen of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau”.

“No such Garda member exists, these emails are not official and appear to be part of a rental scam to deceive people into handing over deposits on properties,” they added.

If anyone is concerned about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, they have been advised to contact their local garda station to verify the authenticity of any such correspondence.

“It is important to note that An Garda Síochána will never ask you for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone,” the spokesperson added.

More information in relation to rental scams, where a person may be asked to transfer money or personal information, can be read here.