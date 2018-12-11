This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People warned about email scam involving fake garda

Individuals have been asked to hand over deposits for properties.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 3:14 PM
13 minutes ago 1,083 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4388371
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has warned members of the public about an email scam involving a person claiming to be a member of the force.

A spokesperson said “unsolicited emails” have been sent from “an individual claiming to be an Inspector Andrew Cullen of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau”.

“No such Garda member exists, these emails are not official and appear to be part of a rental scam to deceive people into handing over deposits on properties,” they added.

If anyone is concerned about unsolicited emails or other correspondence received from An Garda Síochána, they have been advised to contact their local garda station to verify the authenticity of any such correspondence.

“It is important to note that An Garda Síochána will never ask you for any personal or banking information through email or over the phone,” the spokesperson added.

More information in relation to rental scams, where a person may be asked to transfer money or personal information, can be read here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    57,868  0
    2
    		Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison
    56,666  36
    3
    		Theresa May defers 'crucial vote' on Brexit deal
    37,097  93
    Fora
    1
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    398  0
    2
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    180  0
    3
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    42  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'
    33,378  0
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    24,685  25
    3
    		'He felt so targeted' - Neville recalls Sterling coming to him in 2016 about 'vicious' treatment
    21,297  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Harry Redknapp is under fire for comments he made about Emily Atack's appearance ...it's The Dredge
    12,091  0
    2
    		What to Watch on TV Tonight: Monday
    4,904  0
    3
    		Are we really surprised that Nicki Minaj is now dating a convicted sex offender?
    3,930  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Former Russian policeman found guilty of carrying out 56 murders, bringing total spree to 78 killings
    Man (22) found guilty of murdering Alan O'Neill
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    DUBLIN
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    EU
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace
    Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie