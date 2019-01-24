Repairs to Dublin water mains may cause supply disruption this weekend

REPAIRS TO WATER mains may cause disruption to supply in parts of Dublin over the weekend.

Irish Water and Dublin City Council have advised customers that essential repairs will be carried out on the trunk water main on the Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, in order to “safeguard the future water supply for homes and businesses in the area”.

As a result there will likely be disruption to the water supply in parts of Dublin city and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown from midnight tomorrow until Saturday evening.

During these planned repair works, homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced pressure and water outages.

The areas that may be impacted by low pressure will include: Merrion Square; Stephen’s Green; Mercer Street; Redmond’s Hill; Bride Street; Patrick Street; Thomas Street West; Clanwilliam Place; Grand Canal Street; Townsend Street; Trinity College and Bachelors Walk.

In addition to low pressure, the following areas will be vulnerable to outages: Nutley Park; Anglesea Road; Merrion Road North; Merrion Road South; Bath Avenue; Gilford Road; Pembroke Road; Mespil Road; Sussex Terrace; Belmont; Richmond Hill; Booterstown; Mt. Merrion Avenue and Seafield.

Prioritising hospitals

A spokesperson said Irish Water will “make contact with customers who have registered on our Vulnerable Customer register in the impacted areas to offer assistance if required”, adding:

Water supply to hospitals will be prioritised during the repair works. Water tankers are on standby and are ready to be mobilised if needed.

The company has encouraged customers to conserve water while these essential repairs are underway – by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths, and postponing using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Irish Water and Dublin City Council have apologised for any inconvenience caused by the repairs.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact the company via Twitter or its website.

Hundreds of millions of litres of water are lost every day in Ireland due to leaks and issues with infrastructure.