This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home

The incident took place in a farmhouse outside of Strokestown in the county early yesterday morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 17 Dec 2018, 7:44 AM
1 hour ago 11,691 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399193

LOCAL TDS HAVE condemned an attack on a property in Roscommon over the weekend, which left eight people injured and caused significant damage. 

The incident took place at a farmhouse outside of Strokestown in the county early yesterday morning. 

Gardaí said it was an incident of “criminal damage and assault”. A number of vehicles were set alight and three of those attacked required hospital treatment. A dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result. 

A video posted by local newspaper The Democrat showed vehicles in flames at the property. 

It is believed that the property in question had recently been repossessed and security personnel were guarding it at the time.

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice last week raised the issue of the repossession in the Dáil.

“Yesterday in County Roscommon a group of 20 or 30 men with dogs came from the North, aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána who blocked off two roads,” he said.

The group of men pegged three people, two of whom were elderly, out of a house and left them on the side of the road.

In a statement, KBC bank said that it was aware of the incident but would not be making any comment:

“We are aware of the situation in Roscommon and that the matter is being dealt with by An Garda Síochána. Unfortunately, we cannot provide comment on individual cases,” a spokesperson said. 

Condemnation

Following the incident local TDs in the area said that violence was not the answer to the problem, but that KBC should engage in negotiations with the property owners. 

“Last Tuesday there was people injured, there was violence; from what we’re hearing there was violence last night,” Michael Fitzmaurice told RTÉ News

That’s not going to solve any problem. The only way you will solve problems is by talking and negotiations with banks.

Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy said that “the people of the area do not want this”.

“But also they would like to see the family back in their house if possible. I went to school with those people. Two of them are in their mid-50s, one early 60s.

I know them well, they would be very well-known in the area and I think the general consensus is we should be able to try and get them back in to their home if at all possible. 

In a statement carried by RTÉ, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that he had requested that his officials examine the regulation around personnel enforcing court orders by the Private Security Authority.

With reporting from Adam Daly

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    137,762  357
    2
    		Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    54,085  25
    3
    		There are now over 5,000 'property millionaires' in Ireland
    49,858  34
    Fora
    1
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    134  0
    2
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    48,247  66
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    47,747  42
    3
    		Shaqiri inspires Liverpool to first Anfield win over Man United since 2013
    36,405  93
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you know the hell of second-hand embarrassment?
    6,666  2
    2
    		Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    5,226  3
    3
    		Save or splurge: 14 pyjama sets to suit any budget this festive season
    4,538  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    DATA PROTECTION
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Fears over publishing anonymous list of former ministers' pensions in case they were easily identifiable
    Health body apologises after email addresses of 200 job applicants are incorrectly shared in email
    Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week
    LEO VARADKAR
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    Taoiseach: 'JobPath may not be needed in the future'
    Taoiseach's department has spent nearly €500k on video production since Varadkar took office
    CHRISTMAS
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    Quiz: Which of these strange Christmas traditions are real?
    Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie