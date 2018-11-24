This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Factcheck: Are there really 20,000 possession cases before the courts?

There has been a slowdown in the number of cases being issued, but it is unclear where exactly the situation stands now.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
15 minutes ago 517 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4356417
Trim Courthouse.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Trim Courthouse.
Trim Courthouse.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

THE GOVERNMENT AND Central Bank have been highlighting in recent years the consistent decrease in the number of mortgage customers in arrears and the number of possession cases being taken against homeowners. 

However, commentators have repeatedly pointed out that, despite the slowdown, there are still thousands – and probably tens of thousands – of people whose possession cases are still before the courts.

The figure most frequently used in relation to ongoing possession cases in the courts is 20,000. Generally, this figure is cited as an estimation, so let’s look at where it came from and the evidence, if any, to back it up.

Claim: There are 20,000 possession cases before the Irish courts.

It is unclear where exactly this figure originated, but it has been used by several commentators and in numerous media reports over the last year.

Just last week, Community Action Network (CAN) released a report about the experiences of people in mortgage distress. In this report, it stated that there are “currently an estimated 20,000 possession cases before the courts”.

Personal insolvency practitioner Mitchell O’Brien also used the figure when he spoke to TheJournal.ie last year, stating that there were “maybe 20,000 households” facing repossession. We asked him about it this week. 

He said he believes the figure may be even higher than 20,000. He pointed out the vast majority of courts figures on possession cases relate to family homes and not buy-to-let properties.

“A secured creditor concerned with a buy-to-let can in most cases appoint a receiver with the power of sale, and avoid the lengthy and costly legal repossession process,” he said. 

Brendan Burgess has questioned the accuracy of the 20,000 possession cases figure several times. He believes the number could be closer to 8,000.

Here’s his own estimation using, purely as an example the list for the Dublin Circuit Court for 9 November:

“Of the 38 cases listed, only three are from 2015 and three more from 2016.  This suggests to me that most of the 2014 and 2015 cases have been closed. 

“So I really don’t know where the figure of 20,000 cases outstanding comes from. I would guess that the correct figures are about:

2014 and earlier: 1,000

2015: 1,000

2016 2,000

2017 3,000 

2018: 1,000 – first six months

Total: 8,000 

“This is a very important figure to know.  If about 20% of court cases started end in orders being granted (we don’t know that figure either), it would tell us that we would expect the 8,000 cases to lead to about 1,600 orders,” he said.

David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO) said neither the Courts Service nor the Central Bank currently holds data on the total number of ongoing possession cases. 

“By design, they haven’t got those figures. They don’t want to terrorise people and if they’re not there you can’t do that, so it’s intentional that there’s not a categorical number. 

But if you think about it, it’s amazing that they don’t have the number of ongoing possession cases. It’s a very simple number. 

Both he and Mitchell O’Brien said whatever the current numbers, they expect this to increase significantly when vulture funds begin pursuing people for the distressed loans they have bought from some of the pillar banks. 

The evidence

When it comes to hard figures, the reality is that this total number of ongoing possession cases is not available. The Courts Service told TheJournal.ie that it does not “collate figures relating to total number of ongoing cases”. 

It does publish figures every year in its annual report for the number of possession cases lodged and resolved in the Circuit Court and High Court the previous year. So we had a look at the publicly available figures on possession cases in those reports, which are from 2014 to 2017. 

Based on those figures, and our calculations, there were 11,157 cases still ongoing at the end of 2017. 

The Central Bank also said it does not have the total figure for active possession cases as its data is mainly based on cases that have concluded.

According to Central Bank figures for the first six months of 2018, a further 1,329 court proceedings were issued and 904 cases (likely to have started in previous years) were concluded. 

If we add those two figures together, at the halfway point in 2018 and relying on data that only goes back to 2014, we get to 11,582 ongoing cases.

Remember, this does not include any cases before 2014 that are still ongoing and without going through every single possession case in the last ten years, a definite figure on this can not be stated. 

Since the third quarter of 2009, 8,195 primary dwelling house properties have been either repossessed through a court order (2,721), or surrendered voluntarily (5,474). 

Verdict

We rate this claim, made most recently by Community Action Network (and others), as UNPROVEN.

The evidence available is insufficient to support or refute the claim, but it is logically possible.

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    61,235  62
    2
    		'Bomber' nickname causes mid-flight trouble for Eoin Liston
    38,932  22
    3
    		Parasites that inspired Alien monster wash up on Kerry beach
    37,641  12
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    343  0
    2
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    333  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    49,219  15
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    34,830  157
    3
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    34,487  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    16,151  3
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    9,334  1
    3
    		Here's what all the celebs got up to for Thanksgiving
    4,683  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    OPINION
    Extract: Don't fear the reaper - an immunologist on why we shouldn't be so afraid of death
    Extract: Don't fear the reaper - an immunologist on why we shouldn't be so afraid of death
    Opinion: Children in cages is the new normal in Hungary
    'A four-day work week could lead to greater productivity and wealth'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie