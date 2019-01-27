RNLI crew rescue paddle boarder who got into difficulty in Bray

THE DUN LAOGHAIRE and Wicklow RNLI came to the aid of a paddle boarder in who got into distress just south of Bray Head.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 12.03pm this afternoon. The vessel launched at 12.20pm.

The Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 116 and Wicklow RNLI were also tasked to the incident south of Bray head.

The weather conditions were not good with strong gale force winds.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat crew of seven spotted the man who was clinging to his board and appeared in trouble. Thirty nine minutes after the launch, the crew had the casualty onboard. The crew quickly assessed he was suffering from serious hypothermia.

He was airlifted to hospital by the Coast Guard. Wicklow RNLI lifeboat recovered the paddle board and stood by as the casualty was winched onto the helicopter.

Commenting after the call out, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Second Coxswain, Eamon O’Leary said:

“The paddle boarder had suffered serious hypothermia when we arrived on the scene. It was a close call but he did the right thing in calling the Coast Guard who were quick to send out 116 along with Wicklow RNLI. It was fantastic team work by all involved.”