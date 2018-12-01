Poll: Would having to pay a non-refundable deposit put you off booking a restaurant?

THE COMPETITION AND consumer protection watchdog has opened a formal investigation into the Restaurants Association of Ireland over issues around a campaign to charge non-refundable deposits for restaurant no-shows.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said in a statement during the week that it had launched a civil competition law investigation into the conduct of the RAI.

Some restaurateurs have said the deposits are needed because they lose money when customers don’t show up or cancel a booking at the last minute.

