This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Revenue warns of bogus phone call scam telling people 'a criminal case is being taken against you'

A number of individuals have received phone calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 12:59 PM
14 minutes ago 785 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424901
Image: Shutterstock/lOvE lOvE
Image: Shutterstock/lOvE lOvE

REVENUE IS WARNING the public about a “bogus” phone call scam following similar incidents late last year

The body said it became aware of the scam after a number of individuals received phone calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue. 

This person is advising that a tax refund is due or demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual. 

The body said this person is not calling from Revenue and is advising members of the public who suspect they have been targeted to report the incident. 

“If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Revenue about which you have any doubts, particularly if the call is unexpected, you should contact your Revenue Office,” Revenue said in a statement. 

Anyone who receives contact from a person demanding payment of tax about which they have any doubt, they are advised to contact Revenue’s Collector General’s Division on 1890 20 30 70 or 01 738 36 63.

Revenue is warning anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent phone calls to contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert to the Gardaí.

Revenue added that this over-the-phone scam in no way involves its systems or security.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking a photo
    86,599  60
    2
    		Five teenage girls die and one man injured after fire breaks out in Polish escape room
    56,313  10
    3
    		'An incredible journey': Dublin's Wright Venue to close its doors later this month
    48,138  32
    Fora
    1
    		A major new Halloween festival is tipped to be bigger than New Year's Eve
    336  0
    2
    		We asked entrepreneurs for the best advice they ever received. Here's what they said
    284  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    29,897  16
    2
    		New kids on the block! Returning James Horan names first Mayo team for FBD League opener against Leitrim
    28,620  19
    3
    		Busy day as Liverpool and England duo move to Bournemouth
    23,675  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I hear you're a racist now, Penelope: Instagram has it out for a six-year-old
    9,260  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,180  0
    3
    		Office like an icebox? These 6 class products can warm you up
    4,054  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie