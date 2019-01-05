Revenue warns of bogus phone call scam telling people 'a criminal case is being taken against you'

REVENUE IS WARNING the public about a “bogus” phone call scam following similar incidents late last year.

The body said it became aware of the scam after a number of individuals received phone calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue.

This person is advising that a tax refund is due or demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual.

The body said this person is not calling from Revenue and is advising members of the public who suspect they have been targeted to report the incident.

“If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Revenue about which you have any doubts, particularly if the call is unexpected, you should contact your Revenue Office,” Revenue said in a statement.

Anyone who receives contact from a person demanding payment of tax about which they have any doubt, they are advised to contact Revenue’s Collector General’s Division on 1890 20 30 70 or 01 738 36 63.

Revenue is warning anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent phone calls to contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert to the Gardaí.

Revenue added that this over-the-phone scam in no way involves its systems or security.