This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match

The assault occurred at Horseleap, Co. Offaly, on Sunday 11 November after a match between Horseleap and Mullingar Town.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 5:44 PM
39 minutes ago 3,221 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4365520
File photo
Image: RTE News via Twitter
File photo
File photo
Image: RTE News via Twitter

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to an assault on a referee after a soccer match in Westmeath earlier this month. 

Gardaí said they had arrested the four men – two in their 20s, one in his teens and one in his 40s – this morning following investigations into the assault.

The assault occurred at Horseleap, Co. Offaly, on Sunday 11 November after a match between Horseleap and Mullingar Town.

Referee Daniel Sweeney suffered a broken jaw and fractured eye socket when he was attacked after showing a red card during the match.

He underwent a five-hour operation and will spend the next six to eight weeks recovering. 

Following the incident, the FAI handed down 40 year bans to three Mullingar Town players last week. 

Mullingar Town football club also apologised for the incident, calling what happened “a black day” for the club.

All four suspects are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They are detained at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr garda stations.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    109,821  0
    2
    		GSOC launches inquiry after driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan
    65,071  52
    3
    		Multiple flight cancellations at Cork and Dublin Airport due to Storm Diana
    53,652  16
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    1,146  0
    2
    		Ireland's financial watchdog says an economic slowdown is ‘inevitable’
    250  0
    3
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    105  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    31,059  25
    2
    		Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages
    23,249  50
    3
    		Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    22,228  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Shane Lynch isn't a bit happy with RTÉ after *that* Late Late moment... it's The Dredge
    8,442  1
    2
    		Lindsay Lohan had a slightly salty response to being left out of Ariana Grande's new video
    5,743  1
    3
    		A flaky boyfriend who won't meet the parents, difficult friendship break-ups and skincare regimes - this week's Dear Fifi
    4,227  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Conor McGregor given six-month driving ban for speeding
    Conor McGregor given six-month driving ban for speeding
    El Chapo's high life: Court hears of Swiss clinics, mansions and a private zoo
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary
    DUBLIN
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    CAB seizes €100k camper van, Rolex watch and cars in organised crime raids
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    UK
    Teen charged with assault after video of attack on 15-year old Syrian refugee at UK school goes viral
    Teen charged with assault after video of attack on 15-year old Syrian refugee at UK school goes viral
    'Rebel' RAF veteran and Twitter phenomenon Harry Leslie Smith dies aged 95
    The great big Brexit debate: May wants to take on Corbyn over EU deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie