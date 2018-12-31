Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has paid tribute to Dr Rhona Mahony as she steps down as Master of the National Maternity Hospital.

Harris visited Mahony at Holles Street in Dublin today, the last day of her seven-year term.

Dr Rhona Mahoney is a leader - a leader in women’s health care, a leading obstetrician and a leading advocate for women. Today she ends her 7 year term as Master of the National Maternity Hospital. I was delighted to visit her and thank her in person today pic.twitter.com/vqjHreZ5lp — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 31, 2018 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

Speaking after the visit, the minister said Mahony “has proven herself to be a leading obstetrician, a leading advocate for our maternity services and a leading voices for women’s rights”.

He thanked her for her “commitment, advocacy and dedication during her tenure”.

“As the first female Master of Holles Street, she has made history. Her passion for women and infants healthcare has been clear for all to see. As she leaves her Mastership after seven years, I have no doubt this will continue.

I look forward to her continuing to play a role in medicine and in shaping and informing public discourse on our maternity services.

Mahony was a central voice in the lead up to the Eighth Amendment referendum in May, campaigning for the amendment to be repealed.

She has also pushed for plans to build a new National Maternity Hospital on the site of St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin to move forward, saying current facilities are not sufficient.

Harris wished the Master-Elect, Dr Shane Higgins, well in his new role, saying he looked forward to working with him.