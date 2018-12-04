This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bruton says tweets attributed to broadband plan director 'should not have happened'

Former minister Denis Naughten also addressed the Dáil this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 9:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,367 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376183
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS Richard Bruton told the Dáil this evening that tweets that had been attributed to the programme director for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) “should not have happened”.

Bruton was facing questions tonight over the plan following a recent audit of the procurement process which found that neither former minister Denis Naughten nor businessman David McCourt had an influence on the process.

In October, Naughten resigned as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment after it emerged he had a number of meetings, including private dinners, with businessman McCourt outside of the procurement process.

The issue of the tweets was raised by Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley in the Dáil chamber. 

The Sunday Business Post had tweeted a screenshot of an article about the audit conducted by Peter Smyth. In response, a tweet from an account bearing the name Fergal Mulligan – the name of the man who is programme director for NBP – was posted.

Dooley told the Dáil: “It has been reported that the programme director for the NBP tweeted this weekend, in response to an article posted by the Sunday Business Post: ‘A decision on the only game in town will hopefully be made in the next couple of weeks’.

A second tweet read: ‘A lot of theoretical nonsense [Ash].  These guys have no understanding of the telecoms market which is very complex as you know and we have just dropped almost 20 million on getting the best advice possible from people who do understand telecoms.’

The Fianna Fáil TD asked Bruton if the tweet came from the programme director and, if so, if he believed it was appropriate for Mulligan to “engage in this kind of communication at this stage of the process”. 

In response, Bruton said: “Finally, I acknowledge that tweets were sent which were attributed to the director of the programme.  

This should not have happened and will not happen in the future.  All engagement with the media will be managed through the press office.  The individual concerned has been very passionate and energetic in developing the project.  That is fair.

The recently-appointed minister added that he wants the procurement process for the plan to conclude “in a fair and transparent manner”. 

The minister was pressed a number of times on the finding of the audit which found no influence had been exerted on the process by Naughten. 

“If there was more than one bidder the Minister knows that its lawyers would be down in the courts now arguing that the remaining bidder, which has clearly breached canvassing rules, should be excluded from the process,” Dooley said.

In a statement this evening, Sinn Féin’s communications spokesperson Brian Stanley said questions still remain around the viability of the broadband plan. 

“What is very clear from the report last week and number of meetings, is the informality and the close relationship Government has to big business,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ballon D'Or host apologises for asking first female winner Ada Hegerberg if she knows how to 'twerk'
    43,921  83
    2
    		Met Éireann warns over possible 'stormy conditions' on Thursday
    39,740  13
    3
    		'No one's changing the narrative here': Minister responds to criticism from Fr Peter McVerry
    37,875  84
    Fora
    1
    		Applegreen built a fuel station exactly where it said a rival's plan would cause traffic chaos
    579  0
    2
    		Eir has accused ComReg of breaking EU laws in its clampdown on costly helplines
    190  0
    The42
    1
    		First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to 'twerk' after stirring acceptance speech
    61,502  72
    2
    		'A disgusting thing to say' - Carsley rejects claim about his role with the English FA
    30,920  15
    3
    		Why Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever female Ballon d'Or winner, could be set to boycott the 2019 World Cup
    30,668  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Travis Scott responded to allegations he has cheated on Kylie Jenner... it's The Dredge
    7,131  0
    2
    		Pete Davidson's Instagram post on suicide should be a warning to every one of us
    6,690  0
    3
    		Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran's latest outfits sparked debate about the different expectations we have for men and women
    4,915  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    GARDAí
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    DUBLIN
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    'We have a massive connection with the GAA': How Devitt's keeps Camden Street old school
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    FRANCE
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    Frenchman (72) at centre of Nobel Literature Prize scandal jailed for rape by appeals court

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie