Clampdown on rickshaw drivers as new licencing scheme and Garda vetting to be rolled out

MOTORISED RICKSHAWS WILL be banned from carrying passengers for reward under proposed new legislation which got Cabinet approval today.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross had previously indicated that he wanted to regulate the use of rickshaws.

Under the proposed new rules, powers will be given to the National Transport Authority to introduce a licensing regime for non-motorised rickshaws only.

The provisions will largely mirror existing licensing and enforcement requirements for taxis including vehicle checking and registration; driver vetting and registration; requirements regarding insurance; and fare regulation.

“I am acutely aware of the dangers posed by rickshaws on our streets” said Minister Ross when he brought the draft General Scheme to Cabinet today.

The move against the use of motorised rickshaws is due to these being faster vehicles which create the greater risks, said the minister.

A key component of the new framework will be to ensure that a ban on motorised rickshaws carrying passengers is effectively enforced with the introduction of comprehensive new detention powers. These powers will permit an authorised officer to remove a vehicle for further examination.

Ross said the government approved the proposals today which will amend the Taxi Regulation Act 2013.

“I am confident that this will significantly improve safety for passengers and for all road users. The new approach will also enhance customer experience and help improve the ambiance in our city centres, bringing further benefits for tourism and local businesses,” said the minister.