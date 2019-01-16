This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rihanna suing father over use of Fenty brand name for business

The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 3:49 PM
Image: Stephen Smith/SIPA USA via PA Images
Image: Stephen Smith/SIPA USA via PA Images

RIHANNA IS SUING her father over his use of their last name for a business.

In the lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.

The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.

Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name, and it seeks damages to be determined later.

An email sent to Fenty Entertainment seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

© AFP 2019  

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

