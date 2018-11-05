This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rihanna hits out at Trump following reports of her music being played at his 'tragic rallies'

Meanwhile, Trump has devoted his final days before tomorrow’s midterm elections to helping Senate and gubernatorial candidates.

By Associated Press Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 8,974 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322952

Donald Trump President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

RIHANNA HAS HIT out at US president Donald Trump over reports that one of her songs was being played at one of his rallies, which she has called “tragic”. 

Washington Post reported Philip Rucker tweeted that Rihanna’s Don’t Stop The Music was playing at a rally as aides threw free Trump t-shirts into the audience. 

Reacting to the tweet, Rihanna said: “Not for much longer … me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so that’s for the heads up Philip.” 

Meanwhile, Trump has appeared to distance himself from the fate of House Republican candidates as he devotes his final days before tomorrow’s midterm elections to helping Senate and gubernatorial candidates.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House en route to get-out-the-vote rallies in Georgia and Tennessee yesterday, Trump said Republican enthusiasm is higher than he’s ever seen – but he seemed to dampen expectations for his party in the House.

“I think we’re going to do well in the House,” he said of tomorrow’s races.

But, as you know, my primary focus has been on the Senate, and I think we’re doing really well in the Senate.

The comments mark the starkest indication that Trump has grown less optimistic about the GOP’s chances of retaining control of the House, where Republicans face greater headwinds than in the Senate. And they came as Trump’s travels in the closing stretch before midterms that could profoundly change his presidency are largely taking him to traditionally Republican states to campaign on behalf of statewide candidates.

Closing arguments 

The president’s closing argument to voters was on stark display yesterday as he seeks to motivate complacent Republican voters to the polls by stoking fears about the prospects of Democratic control.

“You want to see Georgia prosperity end?” Trump told the rally crowd in Macon, Georgia. “Vote for the Democrat.”

Trump’s remarks included ominous references to the “Antifa” far-left-leaning militant groups and a migrant caravan marching toward the US-Mexico border that he has called an “invasion”.

Donald Trump President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

Appearing before thousands in an overflowing aircraft hangar in Macon for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Trump declared, “There’s electricity in the air like I haven’t seen since ’16.”

“This is a very important election,” he added.

“I wouldn’t say it’s as important as ’16, but it’s right up there.”

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, to bolster the prospects of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Trump once again warned that caravans of immigrants are on their way to flood across the southern border.

“That’s an invasion. I don’t care what they say,” Trump said to cheers.

He received similar applause when promoting the economy, unemployment numbers and judicial appointments.

When Blackburn took the stage briefly, she told supporters, “If you want to vote no to Hillary Clinton and her cronies one more time, stand with me.” The crowd responded with the chant, “Lock her up!”

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One that “tremendous crowds” were already awaiting him in both states. He said that enthusiasm was off the charts, though polls have shown Democrats to have an enthusiasm edge.

“The level of fervour, the level of fever is very strong in the Republican side,” said Trump, adding: “I have never seen such excitement. Maybe back in ’16 during the presidential, right around the vote. But I have never seen such an enthusiastic Republican Party.”

Donald Trump Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Macon Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

Referendum on presidency

Trump also pushed back on the idea that the election was a referendum on his presidency and that Democrats reclaiming the House would be a rebuke of him and his policies.

“No, I don’t view this as for myself,” Trump said, before making the case that his campaigning has “made a big difference” in a handful of Senate races across the country.

“I think I’ve made a difference of five or six or seven. That’s a big difference,” he said, crediting his rallies for the influence.

In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Trump said he would not accept blame for a GOP defeat at the polls.

“These rallies are the best thing we’ve done. I think that the rallies have really been the thing that’s caused this whole big fervour to start and to continue,” he said.

Trump has had a busy campaign schedule in the final stretch of the race, with 11 rallies over six days — including two planned Sunday and three today in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

