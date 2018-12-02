This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 December, 2018
Quiz: How much do you know about the River Liffey?

The river made headlines again this week when a dolphin was spotted swimming in it.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 8:30 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IF YOU’VE EVER met anyone from Dublin, you’ll probably be aware how keen they are to identify which side of the city – north or south – they come from.

This may seem like a divisive strategy for some, who could be tempted to blame the River Liffey for being responsible for such a meaningless hangup among the capital’s residents.

The river made headlines again this week when a dolphin was spotted swimming in it, but plenty more has happened in and around it down the years.

So we’re testing how much you know about the Liffey, and everything that’s gone on along it.

First up, which of the following quays is located on the south of the river?
Bachelor's Walk
Ellis Quay

Victoria Quay
Wolfe Tone
What year was the Liffey’s most recent bridge, the Rosie Hackett, completed?
2010
2012

2014
2016
How did the Liffey play a part in earning Ireland a silver medal at the 1924 Olympics in Paris?
It was the subject of a painting by Jack Butler Yeats
It was the subject of a short story by James Joyce

Oliver St John Gogarty practiced swimming in it ahead of the games
The men’s water polo team captained by Samuel Beckett played a series of warm-up matches in it
What did Dublin City Council ask lovers to stop doing on the Ha'penny Bridge in 2014?
Carving their names into the bridge
Attaching ‘love locks’ to the bridge

Proposing to each other on the bridge
Taking selfies on the bridge
Which group referenced the Liffey in their 2000 song ‘How to Disappear Completely’?
The National
Interpol

Radiohead
Blur
In 2004, a bronze plaque commemorating a fictional priest mysteriously appeared on O’Connell Bridge. What is his name?
Father Fintan Stack
Father Pat Noise

Father Brian Eno
Father Todd Unctious
Which of the following sports does not regularly take place on the Liffey?
Kayaking
Rowing

Swimming
Water polo
The Millennium Clock - or 'Chime in the Slime' - was installed to great fanfare for around 9 months in what year?
1995
1996

1997
1998
Artist Fergal McCarthy did what on the Liffey for the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2011?
Lived on a manmade island on the river
Performed his theatre show on a boat along the river

Bathed in the river every morning
Recreated a version of the Liffey Swim with ducks
And finally, to mark the millennium of Dublin in 1988, a giant fibreglass model of which literary character was floated along the river?
Leopold Bloom from 'Ulysses'
The Van from 'The Van'

Gulliver from 'Gulliver'sTravels'
Rodney Dangerfield from 'The Ginger Man'
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Very baaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

