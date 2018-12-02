Quiz: How much do you know about the River Liffey?

IF YOU’VE EVER met anyone from Dublin, you’ll probably be aware how keen they are to identify which side of the city – north or south – they come from.

This may seem like a divisive strategy for some, who could be tempted to blame the River Liffey for being responsible for such a meaningless hangup among the capital’s residents.

The river made headlines again this week when a dolphin was spotted swimming in it, but plenty more has happened in and around it down the years.

So we’re testing how much you know about the Liffey, and everything that’s gone on along it.