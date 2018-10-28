Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

THE 39TH ANNUAL Dublin Marathon takes place today, with about 20,000 people due to take part.
A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.
The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8:55am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.
Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday or yesterday.
Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today, but Merrion Square, Mount Street, Stephen Street, Stephen’s Lane and James Street East are expected to be closed until 7.30pm or 8pm. A full breakdown of times can be read here.
Race organisers said they are “working in partnership with the local authorities and An Garda Síochána to ensure minimum disruption to residents and businesses along the route for the duration of the event”.
Participants will run along the following route:
- Fitzwilliam Place
- Leeson Street Lower
- St Stephen’s Green
- South Cuffe St
- Kevin St
- Patrick St
- Nicholas St
- High St
- Bridge St
- Usher’s Quay
- Blackhall Place
- Stoneybatter
- Manor St
- Aughrim St
- North Circular Rd
- North Rd
- Spa Rd
- Lord’s Walk
- Chesterfield Avenue
- Castleknock Rd
- College Rd
- Tower Rd
- Knockmaroon Rd
- Glen Rd Upper
- Chapelizod Rd
- Chapelizod Bridge
- St Laurence Rd
- Sarsfield Rd
- Inchicore Rd
- South Circular Rd
- Dolphin’s Barn
- Crumlin Rd
- Drimnagh Rd
- Walkinstown Rd
- Cromwellsfort Rd
- Kimmage Rd West
- Fortfield Rd
- Templeogue Rd
- Terenure Rd East
- Orwell Rd
- Orwell Park
- Dartry Rd
- Milltown Rd
- Clonskeagh Rd
- Roebuck Rd
- Foster’s Avenue
- Stillorgan Rd
- UCD Flyover
- Nutley Lane
- Merrion Rd
- Northumberland Rd
- Mount St Lower
- Merrion Square North
Public transport
Diversions are in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes. The marathon is not expected to have a direct impact on Luas or Irish Rail services.
Road closures will have an impact on the following Dublin Bikes stations:
