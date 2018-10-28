Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Source: SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon

THE 39TH ANNUAL Dublin Marathon takes place today, with about 20,000 people due to take part.

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8:55am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday or yesterday.

Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today, but Merrion Square, Mount Street, Stephen Street, Stephen’s Lane and James Street East are expected to be closed until 7.30pm or 8pm. A full breakdown of times can be read here.

Race organisers said they are “working in partnership with the local authorities and An Garda Síochána to ensure minimum disruption to residents and businesses along the route for the duration of the event”.

Source: SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon

Participants will run along the following route:

Fitzwilliam Place

Leeson Street Lower

St Stephen’s Green

South Cuffe St

Kevin St

Patrick St

Nicholas St

High St

Bridge St

Usher’s Quay

Blackhall Place

Stoneybatter

Manor St

Aughrim St

North Circular Rd

North Rd

Spa Rd

Lord’s Walk

Chesterfield Avenue

Castleknock Rd

College Rd

Tower Rd

Knockmaroon Rd

Glen Rd Upper

Chapelizod Rd

Chapelizod Bridge

St Laurence Rd

Sarsfield Rd

Inchicore Rd

South Circular Rd

Dolphin’s Barn

Crumlin Rd

Drimnagh Rd

Walkinstown Rd

Cromwellsfort Rd

Kimmage Rd West

Fortfield Rd

Templeogue Rd

Terenure Rd East

Orwell Rd

Orwell Park

Dartry Rd

Milltown Rd

Clonskeagh Rd

Roebuck Rd

Foster’s Avenue

Stillorgan Rd

UCD Flyover

Nutley Lane

Merrion Rd

Northumberland Rd

Mount St Lower

Merrion Square North

Public transport

Diversions are in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes. The marathon is not expected to have a direct impact on Luas or Irish Rail services.

Road closures will have an impact on the following Dublin Bikes stations: