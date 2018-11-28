This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary

The male pedestrian was struck on the N24 near Knockanore, Clonmel.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,673 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4363847
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a serious road traffic collision on the N24 last night. 

The male pedestrian, who is in his 30s, was struck by a lorry Knockanore, Clonmel at approximately 6:30pm and suffered serious injuries.

He was later taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

