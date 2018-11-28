Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a serious road traffic collision on the N24 last night.

The male pedestrian, who is in his 30s, was struck by a lorry Knockanore, Clonmel at approximately 6:30pm and suffered serious injuries.

He was later taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.