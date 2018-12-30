This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop

The robbery happened yesterday evening in Stillorgan.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 7:27 PM
Gardaí responding to reports of the raid arrested three men.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following an armed robbery involving the use of a hatchet in Dublin.

The robbery took place at a grocery store in Stillorgan at about 6.15pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí say that two men entered the store and threatened staff with a knife and a hatchet before leaving with a sum of cash. Nobody was injured in the raid.

Uniformed gardaí who were responding to the robbery then intercepted a car as it was attempting to leave the car park outside the store.

The three occupants of the car were arrested, two of the men men are aged in their 30s and one is in his 40s.

A sum of cash along with a hammer and axe were also recovered from the car.

All three men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

