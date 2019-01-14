Have you seen Robert? He's been missing from his Galway home since last Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man missing from his home in Salthill, Galway.

Robert Murray was last seen on Tuesday 8 January in the Shop Street area of Galway at around 10.15pm.

He is described as being 5’10″ with thin build and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers and a khaki green jacket.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call gardaí at Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.