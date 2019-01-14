This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Have you seen Robert? He's been missing from his Galway home since last Tuesday

Robert Murray is missing from his home in Salthill, and gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find him.

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Jan 2019, 1:55 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man missing from his home in Salthill, Galway. 

Robert Murray was last seen on Tuesday 8 January in the Shop Street area of Galway at around 10.15pm.

He is described as being 5’10″ with thin build and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers and a khaki green jacket.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call gardaí at Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

