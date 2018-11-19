This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark

Gardaí and Crimestoppers today urged people with information to contact them.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 19 Nov 2018, 10:47 AM
39 minutes ago 2,226 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4346723
Image: Crimestoppers
Image: Crimestoppers

A FRESH APPEAL has been launched today for information about the murder of Robert Sheehan in Bunratty, Co Clare.

In the early hours of Sunday 2 September 2012, the 21-year-old man was in the carpark of the Bunratty Castle Hotel when he was shot a number of times. He later died of his injuries.

Two men were arrested in connection with his death in 2012 but they were released without charge. 

“It is now over six years since Robert’s murder. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward,” detective sergeant Kevin O’Hagan said today.

“Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting?

You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.”

Crimestoppers and gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    23,145  22
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    326  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign
    10,967  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Did you get a sex and consent guide like the one Emma Thompson penned for her daughter?
    340  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie