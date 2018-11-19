'Bring justice to the family': Appeal six years on from murder of Robert Sheehan in hotel carpark

A FRESH APPEAL has been launched today for information about the murder of Robert Sheehan in Bunratty, Co Clare.

In the early hours of Sunday 2 September 2012, the 21-year-old man was in the carpark of the Bunratty Castle Hotel when he was shot a number of times. He later died of his injuries.

Two men were arrested in connection with his death in 2012 but they were released without charge.

“It is now over six years since Robert’s murder. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward,” detective sergeant Kevin O’Hagan said today.

“Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting?

You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.”

Crimestoppers and gardaí are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.