Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?

LEO VARADKAR HAS warned that robots and artificial intelligence (AI) pose a risk to people’s jobs.
The Taoiseach said most jobs are “vulnerable to digitalisation or automatisation”.
“Almost anyone in employment at all levels could potentially lose their jobs as a result of AI, robotics or automation.”
He noted that about 16% of men in the country drive for a living, saying if this type of work is automated “that would change that whole world of going to work”.
We want to know: Are you worried that a robot could take your job in the future?
