Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?

LEO VARADKAR HAS warned that robots and artificial intelligence (AI) pose a risk to people’s jobs.

The Taoiseach said most jobs are “vulnerable to digitalisation or automatisation”.

“Almost anyone in employment at all levels could potentially lose their jobs as a result of AI, robotics or automation.”

He noted that about 16% of men in the country drive for a living, saying if this type of work is automated “that would change that whole world of going to work”.

