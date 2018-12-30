This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?

The Taoiseach has said “almost anyone in employment at all levels” could be affected.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 9:40 AM
58 minutes ago 4,556 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4417675
Image: Shutterstock/Ociacia
Image: Shutterstock/Ociacia

LEO VARADKAR HAS warned that robots and artificial intelligence (AI) pose a risk to people’s jobs.

The Taoiseach said most jobs are “vulnerable to digitalisation or automatisation”.

“Almost anyone in employment at all levels could potentially lose their jobs as a result of AI, robotics or automation.”

He noted that about 16% of men in the country drive for a living, saying if this type of work is automated “that would change that whole world of going to work”.

We want to know: Are you worried that a robot could take your job in the future?


Poll Results:







COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
