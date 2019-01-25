Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone arrested on seven charges in Mueller probe

FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN adviser Roger Stone has been arrested and is facing seven charges in the Mueller probe.

Stone’s was arrested by the FBI this morning under an indictment issued by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting the Russia investigation.

He is indicted on seven counts including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one of witness tampering.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

More to follow…