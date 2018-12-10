Tributes paid as 'Australian icon' Roger the Kangaroo dies aged 12

ROGER THE KANGAROO, who gained global fame for his incredible physique and metal crushing exploits, has died at the age of 12.

The ripped ‘roo regularly went viral for kickboxing, flexing his massive muscles or crushing a metal drum as if it were a sheet of tinfoil.

Roger’s mother was killed in a car accident near Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territory when he was a joey.

He was found on the road by Chris Barnes who took care of him as he quickly shot up to 6 feet tall (182cm) and bulked up to 14 stone (89kg).

In a tribute video on Facebook, Barnes said he was inspired to build the, now famous, Kangaroo Sanctuary to make a home for the beefcake ‘roo “and a couple of his wives”.

“Roger was our alpha male for many years, and he grew up to be a kangaroo that people all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him too,” he said.

So we’ll reflect on his life today and for many years to come. We’ve laid him to rest out here so he can always be with his family.

Roger’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media as people expressed their sadness about the passing of the iconic animal.

Rip to the world's most famous kangaroo :( my dreams of going to Alice Springs to see Roger are now shattered pic.twitter.com/x7sMmdYhJ2 — Stephanie (@Hubba__Bubba) December 8, 2018 Source: Stephanie /Twitter

“He always brought a smile to my face. Such a proud strong boy,” Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia wrote.

Australian news website News.com.au described Roger as “one of our greatest icons”.

The bulky beast took on a more chilled disposition in his old age, eventually letting Barnes and other sanctuary staff pat him.

In recent years he struggled with arthritis and fading vision. Kangaroos can live for as long as 14 years but rarely make it to that age when in the wild.

“He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world,” the sanctuary said on Facebook. “We will always love you and miss you Roger.”