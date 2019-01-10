This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We had a very short interval': Some practitioners concerned over timing of abortion services

Some hospitals are waiting for the system to be fully up and running before providing the service.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,670 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432751
Dr Cliona Murphy
Image: RollingNews.ie
Dr Cliona Murphy
Dr Cliona Murphy
Image: RollingNews.ie

MEMBERS OF THE Institute of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – the national training body for obstetricians and gynaecologists  — have raised concerns about the short length of time between signing and enactment of legislation for abortion services in Ireland.  

Speaking on Morning Ireland, director Dr Cliona Murphy expressed the institution’s wish that there had been a longer lead-in time for hospitals instead of the 1 January deadline imposed by the Minister for Health. 

Ordinarily, you’d have legislation. There’d be some lead-in period before legislation is enacted. In this case we did have a very short interval,” said Murphy. 

This was because of public desire to have the service “up and running,” she said, but some practitioners, “would feel that that was very short to bring in such a large change management project”.

A referendum to repeal the constitutional ban on early terminations was passed on 25 May 2018, and subsequent legislation signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on 20 December. 

Health Minister Simon Harris had made a commitment for abortion services to be rolled out on 1 January 2019. 

However, some members felt a more “phased roll-out” would have been better, Murphy said today, adding that, in reality, that’s actually what appears to be happening on the ground. 

Ahead of the deadline, hospitals and GPs worked with the HSE and the Department of Health, with some telling the Minister they would not be able to adhere to the 1 January deadline. The National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street began its services, with a number of other hospitals and women’s health clinics on Monday, 7 January. 

Murphy mentioned that there has been positive feedback from hospitals where terminations have already occurred, quoting one staff member as saying, “how did we send these patients away before?”

The concerns were raised by members at a extraordinary general meeting held by the institution yesterday evening.

The group also focused on request for a national co-ordinator to be appointed to ensure oversight and a named person in the HSE with responsibility for the services.

Rostering issues

There’s some frustration from members around operational issues “on the ground”, such as shortages in the number of staff willing to assist in the procedures, due to conscientious objection, Murphy told Morning Ireland. 

Related Read

30.12.18 Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland

If there’s only a “small core” of staff willing to provide these services, they are under greater pressure to do so. This is “proving difficult” in some hospitals, she said.

Some hospitals are opting to wait until the system is fully up and running. The Coombe Women’s and Infants Hospital, where Murphy works, has decided “that it would prefer to have all systems working correctly” regarding rostering and “making sure consent forms are exactly the way they want them”.

On the other side, there is “good engagement” from staff, including conscientious objectors, in helping to plan the services.

At yesterday’s meeting, members of the institution had planned to table a motion saying that terminations should not take place before risks concerning patient safety are addressed.

The motion was seen as “moot,” and not voted on, since 1 January — when abortion services were introduced in Ireland — had already passed.

“The fact that is that women are better off than they were two months ago, women in crisis,” said Murphy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuzia@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    56,723  25
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    56,196  72
    3
    		HSE warning after three die of infection that causes meningitis and septicaemia
    48,305  27
    Fora
    1
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    256  0
    2
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    240  0
    3
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    220  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    35,530  8
    2
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    24,737  13
    3
    		Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    24,447  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    5,791  1
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    5,743  0
    3
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    5,214  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    Simon Harris was warned that smear test backlog was 'intensifying concern' among women
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie