Las Vegas police seek Ronaldo's DNA in rape investigation

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S LAWYER has said US investigators are seeking DNA from the footballer in their investigation of a Nevada woman’s allegation that the international star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Attorney Peter S Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no additional detail. He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed source saying that a warrant was sent to Italy to compel Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined comment about the police investigation.

The case was closed in 2009 but reopened days before the woman filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada in September claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

Ronaldo through his lawyers have denied the rape allegation.