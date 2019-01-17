Have you seen Rory? Gardaí appeal for information on missing man

GARDAÍ IN CARLOW are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 34-year-old man.

Rory Gahan was last seen on Tullow Street, Carlow Town on Thursday 27 December.

He is described as around 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a woolly wine cap, a green hoodie, a brown jacket, tracksuit leggings and hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.