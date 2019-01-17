This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 17 January, 2019
Have you seen Rory? Gardaí appeal for information on missing man

Rory Gahan was last seen on Tullow Street, Carlow Town on Thursday 27 December.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 10:06 PM
46 minutes ago 4,516 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446384
Rory Gahan
Image: Garda Press Office
Rory Gahan
Rory Gahan
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CARLOW are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 34-year-old man. 

Rory Gahan was last seen on Tullow Street, Carlow Town on Thursday 27 December. 

He is described as around 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen he was wearing a woolly wine cap, a green hoodie, a brown jacket, tracksuit leggings and hiking boots. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

