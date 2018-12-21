This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 21 Dec 2018, 11:51 AM
45 minutes ago 1,758 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409919
Cars were set alight during the incident on Sunday morning.
Image: The Democrat Newspaper, Roscommon
Cars were set alright during the incident on Sunday morning.
Cars were set alright during the incident on Sunday morning.
Image: The Democrat Newspaper, Roscommon

TWO MEN ARRESTED by gardaí as part of investigations into the violent incident in Roscommon on Sunday morning have been released without charge. 

Gardaí said over the weekend that they were investigating an incident of “criminal damage and assault” at a home in Falsk, near Strokestown.

A number of vehicles were set alight during the incident and three of those attacked required hospital treatment. 

The incident came after an eviction order in relation to the home was executed last week, during which three members were forcibly removed.

The property was repossessed last week by private security personnel and there were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and with people who had turned up to support them.

A number of gardaí were present at the scene during the eviction but Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said yesterday that the force were not supervising evictions.

On Sunday morning, a group of people came to the property and the security personnel who were guarding the property were injured. 

The eviction and its aftermath has provoked significant reaction, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty clashing in the Dáil yesterday over the eviction and the resulting incident.  

The men were arrested by gardaí earlier this week and have been released. Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The investigation is ongoing and gardaí have renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

