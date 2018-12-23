This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said politicians need to bring in legislation to make sure recent incidents are not repeated.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 2:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,164 Views 70 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412559
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

MORE THAN A thousand people have attended a protest at Strokestown in Co Roscommon calling for an end to forced evictions.

The demonstration follows the eviction of a local family by private security staff in recent weeks. After the eviction, a large group of people stormed the house and ejected the security staff.

Three people required hospital treatment after the incident and a security dog suffered injuries and had to be put down.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with this incident. They were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Source: Eamonn Farrell

Shannonside FM reports that between 1,000 and 1,500 people have gathered at the protest in Strokestown this afternoon.

“We have to make sure that every alternative is there for families to be always given the change to stay in their homes,” local independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice told the crowd.

“That opportunity is now for the likes of us politicians to get together and make sure we bring in the legislation, that we do not see the events of the last week.”

