Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been injured in an attack at a farmhouse in the early hours of this morning in Roscommon.

Gardaí have said that they are investigating the incident of “criminal damage and assault” which took place at around 5.30am this morning at a farmhouse in Falsk.

A number of vehicles were set alight and three of the people injured during the incident required hospital treatment.

It is believed that the property in question had recently been repossessed and security personnel were guarding it at the time.

A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

It is understood that the security personnel reported that people in high-vis jackets attacked them with baseball bats.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy