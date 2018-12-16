This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon

A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured.

By Adam Daly Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 5:50 PM
6 hours ago
EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been injured in an attack at a farmhouse in the early hours of this morning in Roscommon. 

Gardaí have said that they are investigating the incident of “criminal damage and assault” which took place at around 5.30am this morning at a farmhouse in Falsk. 

A number of vehicles were set alight and three of the people injured during the incident required hospital treatment.

It is believed that the property in question had recently been repossessed and security personnel were guarding it at the time.

A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

It is understood that the security personnel reported that people in high-vis jackets attacked them with baseball bats. 

The Democrat Newspaper, Roscommon today described those who attended the house in the early hours of this morning as “anti-eviction raiders” and reported that they numbered “in excess of 70 people”.

The newspaper reports that the property was repossessed this week from a family of two brothers and a sister who were the third-generation to live there. 

The case was raised in the Dáil on Wednesday by Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

“Yesterday in County Roscommon a group of 20 or 30 men with dogs came from the North, aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána who blocked off two roads,” Fitzmaurice said.

“The group of men pegged three people, two of whom were elderly, out of a house and left them on the side of the road. They were aided and abetted by An Garda Síochána, which is disgraceful. Irish people need to wake up, especially if people are coming from the North. We must take them on and stop what is happening.”

 - With reporting by Rónán Duffy

