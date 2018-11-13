Man arrested in 'Ross from Friends' robbery investigation

POLICE HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a robbery in Blackpool that went viral because the suspect bore a striking resemblance to Friends’ actor David Schwimmer.

Lancashire Police confirmed today that their colleagues in London had arrested a 36-year-old man in Southall on suspicion of theft.

The Met Police responded that they were “happy to help” with the hashtag “I’ll be there for you”.

Authorities had released a still of a suspect stealing a crate of beer from a restaurant last month, but the image soon gained traction on social media with comparisons made to the character of Ross in Friends.

The news reached Schwimmer, who released a tongue-in-cheek video of his own protesting his innocence.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” he said.