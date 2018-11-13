This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Man arrested in 'Ross from Friends' robbery investigation

The police appeal for the suspect went viral, with actor David Schwimmer clarifying it wasn’t him.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 8:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,939 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4338173
Image: Blackpool Police
Image: Blackpool Police

POLICE HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a robbery in Blackpool that went viral because the suspect bore a striking resemblance to Friends’ actor David Schwimmer.

Lancashire Police confirmed today that their colleagues in London had arrested a 36-year-old man in Southall on suspicion of theft.

The Met Police responded that they were “happy to help” with the hashtag “I’ll be there for you”. 

Authorities had released a still of a suspect stealing a crate of beer from a restaurant last month, but the image soon gained traction on social media with comparisons made to the character of Ross in Friends.

The news reached Schwimmer, who released a tongue-in-cheek video of his own protesting his innocence.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation,” he said.

