This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ross says no 'heated' row over speeding proposals, but some FG ministers have issues with severity of penalty points

The general scheme of the Bill was approved this afternoon.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 3,367 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4403232
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross has denied that there was any “heated” row at Cabinet today over his proposals to increase fines and penalty points for speeding.

Last week, Ross said he would be pressing ahead with his plans to introduce a graduated fines for people caught speeding. The minister had revealed his proposals to TheJournal.ie during the summer.

Under the proposed new rules, the faster a driver goes, the more penalty points and fines they will get. 

The general scheme of the Bill was approved this afternoon, however, two of the main issues of concern to Fine Gael ministers were referred to a Cabinet sub-committee.

These include concerns over the severity of the numbers of points that can be issued for a single speeding offence and the removal of garda discretion if drivers are not in possession of their licence when stopped.

It has been previously reported that some within the Fine Gael party have major concerns about the new speeding laws, with issues being raised at a recent parliamentary party meeting.

Despite reports of an argument over the fines today, Cabinet sources state there were no raised voices. 

However, it is understood that Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring did ask for the entire Bill to be withdrawn by the transport minister, stating that it was an attack on rural Ireland.

It is also understood that Ministers Paul Kehoe and Heather Humphreys said they had received numerous emails from those who are unhappy about the proposed new laws.

Ross has said he is happy with certain aspects of the Bill to be teased out in the Cabinet sub-committee or for those issues to be dealt with under pre-legislative scrutiny. 

Under the proposed new laws, a graduated penalty system for speeding will be introduced where the speed limit is exceeded by 30kph or less, penalty points will be applied to the driver’s licence.

The proposed fixed charge amounts and penalty points are set out as follows:

Exceeding a speed limit by up to 10 km/h:

  • Fixed Charge – €80
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 3
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 5

Exceeding a speed limit by more than 10km/h but not more than 20km/h:

  • Fixed Charge – €150
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 4
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 6

By more than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h

  • Fixed Charge – €200
  • Penalty Points on payment of fixed charge – 7
  • Penalty Points on Conviction – 7

Following the successful passage of his drink-driving legislation, the minister said speeding was next on his list.

“It is as big a killer as alcohol and we will be introducing speeding legislation. I hope we will have a general scheme [of the Bill] before Christmas,” he told TheJournal.ie in August. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda investigation launched after body discovered in burning car
    62,780  18
    2
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    57,186  100
    3
    		Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    51,945  320
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    104  0
    2
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    72,587  163
    2
    		Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    40,010  18
    3
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    31,511  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    4,321  8
    2
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    3,724  0
    3
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    3,675  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    GARDAí
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate to be replaced
    Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Toyota parts following search in Monaghan
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    COURT
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie